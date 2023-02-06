The True/False Film Fest announced that its annual True Life Fund film will be "Bad Press," while its True Vision Award honoree will be Victoria Linares Villegas at the 2023 fest.

This announcement comes two weeks after "Going Varsity with Mariachi" was announced as the Fest's Show Me film. 

