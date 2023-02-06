The True/False Film Fest announced that its annual True Life Fund film will be "Bad Press," while its True Vision Award honoree will be Victoria Linares Villegas at the 2023 fest.
This announcement comes two weeks after "Going Varsity with Mariachi" was announced as the Fest's Show Me film.
The True Life Fund will benefit the subject of "Bad Press," Angel Ellis.
"Bad Press," directed by Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler, tells the story of an indigenous journalist and her dedication of getting the truth to her people.
The True Life Fund is sponsored by Paytient Technologies— a healthcare payment company headquartered in Columbia. The fund shows appreciation for "the massive amount of time and energy — often uncompensated — that goes into telling one's story through film," according to a news release.
Victoria Linares Villegas is a Dominican filmmaker acclaimed for her non-fiction storytelling. Her previous work has been featured at film festivals around the world, as well as in Columbia at 2022's True/False Fest.
Her latest film, "Ramona" will air at the Fest, alongside her first non-fiction film "It Runs in the Family," which debuted at True/False in 2022. Villegas will also present a film that influenced her work.
The annual True/False Film Fest will run from March 2-5 in downtown Columbia.