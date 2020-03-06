The first True/False Film Fest screenings Friday were scheduled for 11 a.m., but over an hour earlier, dedicated festgoers had already begun to queue for films.
Q Queen Barbara Ramsbottom expected the early birds, having volunteered for the event for the past five years. She arrived early even though she couldn’t pass out the Q numbers until 10 a.m. just so she could welcome the attendees.
“I like to meet people all over the world and tell people about my little town,” Ramsbottom said.
Individuals who want to attend a screening but do not have reservations are encouraged to arrive an hour early, find the Q line and receive a Q card. Leftover seats will be allocated to Q card holders based on card number number.
The Q Queens are "flamboyantly dressed" volunteers who hand out numbered Q cards, according to the True/False website. Q Queens like Ramsbottom help transform downtown Columbia into the bright, energetic space that has become synonymous with the True/False Film Fest.
When Ramsbottom dons her costume, she said she takes on the friendly no-nonsense Q Queen persona.
She recalled an incident where she had managed to get over 300 people in and out of Jesse Auditorium safely.
“There was a collective sigh of relief when the doors closed, but then, the fire alarm went off,” Ramsbottom said. “We had to get a full house of people out. It turned out to be a popcorn machine.”
Among the early birds was Reta Robbins. It’s her fourth year being at the fest, having traveled from Tennessee to attend while also visiting her son who lives in Columbia.
“Talking to other people is most of the fun,” Robbins said. “Yesterday I talked to a Ferris wheel operator and a tree geneticist.”
Across the street at The Picturehouse, located within the Missouri United Methodist Church, Q Queen Tawnya Rivers walked the festgoers through the Q numbers process.
It’s Rivers’ second year as a Q Queen, but she’s been volunteering with the festival for seven years. During her first five years as a volunteer, she mastered the ins and outs of how the film festival operates, but now her Q Queen regalia has allowed her to experience the event in a new light.
“It’s the one time in my life where it’s like, ‘Yes, I’ll take a photo with a stranger,’” Rivers said.
Volunteer Margaret Waddell, at Forrest Theater hosted by the The Tiger Hotel, said she could never be a Q Queen because she “enjoys being behind the scenes.”
Waddell said she doesn’t usually watch movies but the festival is an exception because it’s a community experience.
“These movies give me an opportunity to step out of my normal life and see things from another perspective and make connections myself," Waddell said.
The volunteers and Q Queens aren’t the only people preparing for the film festival. Harold’s Doughnuts is expanding its hours for the weekend, baker Cortney Black said. It has a “doughnut bar,” and the fest allows it to come up with unique flavors such as spicy chocolate, margarita and nacho.
“We’ve just been reminding everybody to wash their hands after handling money,” Black said when asked about concerns involving the fest and the novel coronavirus. “We have enough people working that we can rotate around and make sure we wash our hands.”
Sara and Joan Lang are sisters who attend True/False every year. They meticulously plan out their schedule for the weekend to make the most out of their experience. Sara Lang frequently refers to her physical copy of the fest’s schedule, and Joan Lang has the True/False Film Fest app on her phone.
Sara and Joan don’t always watch the same movies together, but their must-see lists include "Dick Johnson is Dead," "The Mole Agent" and "Feels Good Man."
The films aren’t the only things that the Lang sisters look forward to. Joan Lang said the Q&A portion is always a highlight and she also enjoys the whole energy of the weekend where people can talk to each other about art and films.
“When push comes to shove, we don’t want to give up the movies,” Joan Lang said. “But the music is such a bonus.”