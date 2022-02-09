The 2022 True/False Film Fest lineup, announced Wednesday, includes 31 new feature films and 19 new short films. 

The fest will take place March 3-6 at locations throughout Columbia. After last year's all-outdoor screenings, COVID-19 precautions will remain in place, including mandatory masking and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, but the 2022 festival will return to indoor venues.

Three feature-length films will make their world debuts at the festival: "After Sherman," "It Runs in the Family" and "Let the Little Light Shine."

The films "Açucena" and "Eventually" will be screening for the first time outside their home countries, and seven other feature-length films will play for the first time in North America.

The lineup also includes some well-known documentaries from the festival circuit. "Fire of Love" received rave reviews at Sundance Film Festival, alongside "I Didn't See You There," "Mija" and "Riotsville, USA," to name a few.

Here's the full list of True/False Film Fest's feature-length films:

2nd Chance

Director: Ramin Bahrani, 2022

Director Ramin Bahrani tackles the bizarre life of body-armor inventor Richard Davis, who repeatedly shot himself on camera to promote his products’ efficacy.

No trailer available.

Reviews:

Açucena

Director: Isaac Donato, 2021

Guiomar Monteiro is a 67 year-old who, for religious reasons, celebrates her seventh birthday every year surrounded by her ever-growing collection of dolls.

No trailer available.

No reviews available.

After Sherman

Director: Jon-Sesrie Goff, 2021

From a unique corner of the American south, inheritance and generational wisdom shape this deeply personal portrait of collective history.

No trailer available.

No reviews available.

The Balcony Movie

Director: Paweł Łoziński, 2021

A filmmaker sets up a camera on his balcony and strikes up conversation with passers-by in this warm-hearted portrait of a community.

No reviews available.

Brotherhood

Director: Francesco Montagner, 2021

An immersive and visually stunning portrait of three Bosnian brothers during the incarceration of their father, an Islamic preacher and shepherd, on terrorism charges.

Brotherhood, Trailer from Deckert Distribution GmbH on Vimeo.

Reviews:

Caballerango

Director: Juan Pablo González, 2018

A quietly devastating portrait of grief as the community in a rural Mexican town continues life after the loss of a young horse wrangler. (Preceded by “Las Nubes”)

Reviews:

Canoa: A Shameful Memory

Director: Felipe Cazals, 1976

Reimagining a real-life incident in the town of Canoa in 1968, a group of students are wrongly accused of being communist agitators with horrific consequences.

Reviews:

Children of the Mist

Director: HÀ Lệ Diễm, 2021

Ancient customs and modernity clash in the North Vietnamese mountains when a young girl resists societal pressures and foregoes marriage to pursue education.

Reviews:

Days and Nights of Demetra K

Director: Eva Stefani, 2021

12 years in the life of a fiercely independent sex worker in Athens turn a mirror on a country undergoing economic turmoil.

Reviews:

The Delights

Director: Eduardo Crespo, 2021

At an agriculture-based boarding school in Argentina, kids learn by doing — and are given the time and space they need to start finding their own path to adulthood.

The Delights - trailer from Square Eyes on Vimeo.

No reviews available.

Dos Estaciones

Director: Juan Pablo González, 2022

The strong-willed owner of a tequila factory in the Jalisco Highlands fights to save her business from encroaching foreign corporations.

DOS ESTACIONES trailer from Luxbox on Vimeo.

Reviews:

Eventually

Director: Rikke Nørgaard, 2021

Two young people with a complicated love life reconstruct moments from their relationship to figure out whether they have a future together. (Preceded by “Nazarbazi”)

See the trailer here.

No reviews available.

Factory to the Workers

Director: Srđan Kovačević, 2021

10 years after a successful worker takeover, an employee-owned Croatian factory struggles to operate amidst an increasingly globalized capitalist economy.

No reviews available.

Fire of Love

Director: Sara Dosa, 2021

The epic love story of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft told through the breathtaking films they shot of their adventures to study the volcanoes of the world.

No trailer available.

Reviews:

GES-2

Director: Nastia Korkia, 2021

In the heart of Moscow, a former energy plant that once fueled the Kremlin undergoes a dramatic transformation into a massive art space — with a few bumps along the way.

GES-2 - Official Trailer from Nastia Korkia on Vimeo.

No reviews available.

Gods of Mexico

Director: Helmut Dosantos, 2021

The diverse communities of rural Mexico fight to preserve their cultural identity in the shadows of modernization.

Courtesy of https://www.berlinale-talents.de/bt/project/profile/169235.

Reviews:

H6

Director: Yé Yé, 2021

H6 takes us inside one of the largest hospitals in Shanghai through a series of interconnected stories of patients, families and medical staff.

No reviews available.

I Didn’t See You There

Director: Reid Davenport, 2022

Prompted by a local circus, a filmmaker examines America’s Freak Show history and its connection to enduring disability stigmas.

Reviews:

It Runs in the Family

Director: Victoria Linares Villegas, 2021

A revelation about her family connection to an influential Dominican director from the 1940s sets a filmmaker on her own path of playful self-discovery. Presented by Ikaria Design Company.

No trailer available.

No reviews available.

Let the Little Light Shine

Director: Kevin Shaw, 2021

In Chicago, a beloved predominantly African American school with a track record for excellence is threatened by plans that smack of gentrification — but it won’t go down without a fight.

LET THE LITTLE LIGHT SHINE Trailer from Kevin Shaw on Vimeo.

No reviews available.

Miguel’s War

Director: Eliane Raheb, 2021

With his personal narrative in the crossfire, this dynamic tête-à-tête between Miguel and director Eliane offers provocative interrogations of war, exile, religion, identity, queerness and love.

Reviews:

Mija

Director: Isabel Castro, 2022

The daughters of undocumented parents, both Doris and Jacks are navigating the music industry to make a better life for themselves and their families.

No trailer available.

Reviews:

Mr. Landsbergis

Director: Sergei Loznitsa, 2021

Wielding a stunning arsenal of archival footage, master filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa illustrates beat-by-beat how a mild-mannered reluctant politician led Lithuania out of the Soviet Union. Presented by the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy.

See the trailer here.

Reviews:

No U-Turn

Director: Ike Nnaebue, 2022

A poetic travelogue exploring what migration means to young people today in Africa as a filmmaker retraces the route he took as a young man in the hopes of reaching Europe.

NO U-TURN : TRAILER 2022 from ELDA Productions on Vimeo.

No reviews available.

Octopus

Director: Karim Kassem, 2020

In the wake of the Beirut port explosion, a city in a state of shock begins to process and pick up the pieces of this catastrophic collective trauma. (Preceded by “Kalsubai”)

No reviews available.

Riotsville, USA

Director: Sierra Pettengill, 2022

An archival onslaught of a fictional town created by the U.S. military during the uprisings of the late 60s.

No trailer available.

Reviews:

Sirens

Director: Rita Baghdadi, 2022

An all-woman thrash metal band in Beirut chase their dreams while navigating the complexities of friendship and sexuality against a backdrop of political unrest and destruction.

Reviews:

The Still Side

Directors: Miko Revereza and Carolina Fusilier, 2021

Speculative confabs and mythological undertones occupy the architectural afterlife of an abandoned resort in Capaluco, an island off the coast of Mexico. (Preceded by “Expo Film (this film is my memory)”)

IDFA 2021 | Trailer | The Still Side from idfa on Vimeo.

No reviews available.

The Territory

Director: Alex Pritz, 2022

This is this year's True Life Fund film, which donates funds to the subject of a documentary.

The Uru-eu-wau-wau Indigenous surveillance team defend their land against a network of Brazilian farmers intent on colonizing their protected territory.

No trailer available.

Reviews:

Turn Your Body to the Sun

Director: Aliona van der Horst, 2021

A daughter retraces her father's footsteps as a WWII Soviet Soldier, POW, and Gulag victim reconstructing the 14-year ordeal he concealed.

Reviews:

Vedette

Directors: Claudine Bories and Patrice Chagnard, 2021

An aging cow who held the top rank in her Alpine pastures adjusts to aging and displacement after a new pecking order is established.

No reviews available.

We Met in Virtual Reality

Director: Joe Hunting, 2021

A tender and charming portrait of the online VR community and the unexpected human connections made possible by the digital space.

Reviews:

Where are we Headed

Director: Ruslan Fedotow, 2021

Embedded in the Moscow Metro, a roaming camera builds a rich mosaic of Russian society today, capturing moments both exceptional and everyday with great humor and intuitive insight. (Preceded by “Quitting Time”)

Where Are We Headed by Ruslan Fedotow / trailer / Taskovski Films Ltd from Taskovski Films on Vimeo.

Aspen Gengenbacher contributed to this article.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Community and Special Sections reporter, spring 2022 Reach me at a.gengenbacher@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you