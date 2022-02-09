True/False 2022 short films

Abisal

Director: Alejandro Alonso, 2021; 30 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Macondo

Men move through the abandoned skeletons of ships on the lookout for ghostly presences as the line between the living and dead is blurred.

Death

Director: Nadia Hallgren, 2021; 9 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Agartha

Paul Laurence Dunbar’s poem comes to life in an epic and stark manner

Expo Film (this film is my memory)

Director: Penny McCann, 2020; 9 minutes

Plays before "The Still Side"

A visual expression of an artist’s attempt to recover childhood memories of the Expo ’67 she attended by blending footage of the event.

Golden Jubilee

Director: Suneil Sanzgiri, 2021; 18 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Agartha

Relationships to personal history, geography, and ancestral lineage layer and merge.

Greetings from Myanmar

Directors Sunniva Sundby and Andreas J. Riiser, 2020; 6 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Macondo

In the shadow of genocide, unsuspecting tourists enjoy a peaceful holiday.

Ikebana

Director Rita Ferrando, 2021; 13 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Agartha

A meditative, many-colored exploration of the Japanese art of flower arrangement as a tool for non-verbal communication, creative expression, and the unlocking of memories.

In Flow of Words

Director: Eliane Esther Bots, 2021; 22 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Hillwood

Examines the experiences of three interpreters of the Yugoslavia Tribunal in the Hague.

Kalsubai

Director: Yudhajit Basu, 2021; 20 minutes

Plays before Octopus

An enchanting ethnographic film exploring the legend of the goddess Kalsubai who remains ingrained in the consciousness of the Koli tribe today.

Kicking the Clouds

Director: Sky Hopinka, 2021; 15 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Agartha

A personal reflection on descendants and ancestors using an audio archive of a familial language.

Las Nubes

Director: Juan Pablo González, 2017; 21 minutes

Unfolding in a single take, a man recalls the memory of the last time he saw his daughter before sending her to the US. (Plays before Caballerango)

Last Days of August

Directors: Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck and Robert Machoian, 2022; 13 minutes

A moving-image photo book offering compassionate and poignant portraiture of American towns drained of dreams and left for dead by our internet-commerce epoch. (Plays in: Shorts Hillwood)

Liberation Radio

Director: Esther Johnson, 2021; 14 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Macondo

A revival of the 1960’s radio station disseminating propaganda tapes made by American military deserters during the Vietnam War.

Nazarbazi

Director: Maryam Tafakory, 2022; 19 minutes

Plays before "Eventually"

A cinematic collage of unspoken desire and stolen glances responding to censorship and suppression in Iranian film after the 1979 revolution.

Nuisance Bear

Directors: Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden, 2021; 14 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Hillwood

In Churchill, Manitoba, a polar bear embarks on a treacherous journey through an obstacle course of tourists and wildlife officers.

Our Ark

Directors: Deniz Tortum and Kathryn Hamilton, 2021; 12 minutes

Plays in Shorts Hillwood

This hypnotic and lyrical piece both eases and challenges our transition into the apocalypse as it considers humanity's past 50 years of digitizing everything in sight.

Quitting Time

Director: Cameron Yates, 2022; 8 minutes

Plays before "Where Are We Headed"

A city bus driver’s shift ends—but even after Luis clocks out, he fills his hours with an extra-curricular activity that keeps him on the move.

The Rightful

Director: Ana Galizia, 2022; 21 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Macondo

Summoning documents, images, and sounds from the archives to connect the past with the present in the struggle for land and water in the Guapiaçu valley region in Brazil.

You Can't Stop Spirit

Director: Vashni Korin, 2021; 15 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Hillwood

The radiant baby dolls of Mardi Gras revel in the origins of tradition.

You've Never Been Completely Honest

Director: Joey Izzo, 2021; 11 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Macondo

Gene Church details physical torture and brainwashing endured at a leadership seminar, exposing the underbelly of the burgeoning 1970's self-help movement.

Zigipouse

Director: Alan Sahin, 2021; 10 minutes

Plays in: Shorts Macondo

Across age, language, and profession, these casually charming ten minutes of liminal space speak a common tongue: the smoke break.