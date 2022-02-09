The 2022 True/False Film Fest lineup, announced Wednesday, includes 31 new feature films and 19 new short films.
The fest will take place March 3-6 at locations throughout Columbia. After last year's all-outdoor screenings, COVID-19 precautions will remain in place, including mandatory masking and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, but the 2022 festival will return to indoor venues.
Three feature-length films will make their world debuts at the festival: "After Sherman," "It Runs in the Family" and "Let the Little Light Shine."
The films "Açucena" and "Eventually" will be screening for the first time outside their home countries, and seven other feature-length films will play for the first time in North America.
The lineup also includes some well-known documentaries from the festival circuit. "Fire of Love" received rave reviews at Sundance Film Festival, alongside "I Didn't See You There," "Mija" and "Riotsville, USA," to name a few.
Here's the full list of True/False Film Fest's feature-length films:
2nd Chance
Director: Ramin Bahrani, 2022
Director Ramin Bahrani tackles the bizarre life of body-armor inventor Richard Davis, who repeatedly shot himself on camera to promote his products’ efficacy.
No trailer available.
Reviews:
Açucena
Director: Isaac Donato, 2021
Guiomar Monteiro is a 67 year-old who, for religious reasons, celebrates her seventh birthday every year surrounded by her ever-growing collection of dolls.
No trailer available.
No reviews available.
After Sherman
Director: Jon-Sesrie Goff, 2021
From a unique corner of the American south, inheritance and generational wisdom shape this deeply personal portrait of collective history.
No trailer available.
No reviews available.
The Balcony Movie
Director: Paweł Łoziński, 2021
A filmmaker sets up a camera on his balcony and strikes up conversation with passers-by in this warm-hearted portrait of a community.
No reviews available.
Brotherhood
Director: Francesco Montagner, 2021
An immersive and visually stunning portrait of three Bosnian brothers during the incarceration of their father, an Islamic preacher and shepherd, on terrorism charges.
Reviews:
Caballerango
Director: Juan Pablo González, 2018
A quietly devastating portrait of grief as the community in a rural Mexican town continues life after the loss of a young horse wrangler. (Preceded by “Las Nubes”)
Reviews:
Canoa: A Shameful Memory
Director: Felipe Cazals, 1976
Reimagining a real-life incident in the town of Canoa in 1968, a group of students are wrongly accused of being communist agitators with horrific consequences.
Reviews:
Children of the Mist
Director: HÀ Lệ Diễm, 2021
Ancient customs and modernity clash in the North Vietnamese mountains when a young girl resists societal pressures and foregoes marriage to pursue education.
Reviews:
Days and Nights of Demetra K
Director: Eva Stefani, 2021
12 years in the life of a fiercely independent sex worker in Athens turn a mirror on a country undergoing economic turmoil.
Reviews:
The Delights
Director: Eduardo Crespo, 2021
At an agriculture-based boarding school in Argentina, kids learn by doing — and are given the time and space they need to start finding their own path to adulthood.
The Delights - trailer from Square Eyes on Vimeo.
No reviews available.
Dos Estaciones
Director: Juan Pablo González, 2022
The strong-willed owner of a tequila factory in the Jalisco Highlands fights to save her business from encroaching foreign corporations.
DOS ESTACIONES trailer from Luxbox on Vimeo.
Reviews:
Eventually
Director: Rikke Nørgaard, 2021
Two young people with a complicated love life reconstruct moments from their relationship to figure out whether they have a future together. (Preceded by “Nazarbazi”)
No reviews available.
Factory to the Workers
Director: Srđan Kovačević, 2021
10 years after a successful worker takeover, an employee-owned Croatian factory struggles to operate amidst an increasingly globalized capitalist economy.
No reviews available.
Fire of Love
Director: Sara Dosa, 2021
The epic love story of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft told through the breathtaking films they shot of their adventures to study the volcanoes of the world.
No trailer available.
Reviews:
GES-2
Director: Nastia Korkia, 2021
In the heart of Moscow, a former energy plant that once fueled the Kremlin undergoes a dramatic transformation into a massive art space — with a few bumps along the way.
GES-2 - Official Trailer from Nastia Korkia on Vimeo.
No reviews available.
Gods of Mexico
Director: Helmut Dosantos, 2021
The diverse communities of rural Mexico fight to preserve their cultural identity in the shadows of modernization.
Reviews:
H6
Director: Yé Yé, 2021
H6 takes us inside one of the largest hospitals in Shanghai through a series of interconnected stories of patients, families and medical staff.
No reviews available.
I Didn’t See You There
Director: Reid Davenport, 2022
Prompted by a local circus, a filmmaker examines America’s Freak Show history and its connection to enduring disability stigmas.
Reviews:
It Runs in the Family
Director: Victoria Linares Villegas, 2021
A revelation about her family connection to an influential Dominican director from the 1940s sets a filmmaker on her own path of playful self-discovery. Presented by Ikaria Design Company.
No trailer available.
No reviews available.
Let the Little Light Shine
Director: Kevin Shaw, 2021
In Chicago, a beloved predominantly African American school with a track record for excellence is threatened by plans that smack of gentrification — but it won’t go down without a fight.
No reviews available.
Miguel’s War
Director: Eliane Raheb, 2021
With his personal narrative in the crossfire, this dynamic tête-à-tête between Miguel and director Eliane offers provocative interrogations of war, exile, religion, identity, queerness and love.
Reviews:
Mija
Director: Isabel Castro, 2022
The daughters of undocumented parents, both Doris and Jacks are navigating the music industry to make a better life for themselves and their families.
No trailer available.
Reviews:
Mr. Landsbergis
Director: Sergei Loznitsa, 2021
Wielding a stunning arsenal of archival footage, master filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa illustrates beat-by-beat how a mild-mannered reluctant politician led Lithuania out of the Soviet Union. Presented by the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy.
Reviews:
No U-Turn
Director: Ike Nnaebue, 2022
A poetic travelogue exploring what migration means to young people today in Africa as a filmmaker retraces the route he took as a young man in the hopes of reaching Europe.
No reviews available.
Octopus
Director: Karim Kassem, 2020
In the wake of the Beirut port explosion, a city in a state of shock begins to process and pick up the pieces of this catastrophic collective trauma. (Preceded by “Kalsubai”)
No reviews available.
Riotsville, USA
Director: Sierra Pettengill, 2022
An archival onslaught of a fictional town created by the U.S. military during the uprisings of the late 60s.
No trailer available.
Reviews:
Sirens
Director: Rita Baghdadi, 2022
An all-woman thrash metal band in Beirut chase their dreams while navigating the complexities of friendship and sexuality against a backdrop of political unrest and destruction.
Reviews:
The Still Side
Directors: Miko Revereza and Carolina Fusilier, 2021
Speculative confabs and mythological undertones occupy the architectural afterlife of an abandoned resort in Capaluco, an island off the coast of Mexico. (Preceded by “Expo Film (this film is my memory)”)
No reviews available.
The Territory
Director: Alex Pritz, 2022
This is this year's True Life Fund film, which donates funds to the subject of a documentary.
The Uru-eu-wau-wau Indigenous surveillance team defend their land against a network of Brazilian farmers intent on colonizing their protected territory.
No trailer available.
Reviews:
Turn Your Body to the Sun
Director: Aliona van der Horst, 2021
A daughter retraces her father's footsteps as a WWII Soviet Soldier, POW, and Gulag victim reconstructing the 14-year ordeal he concealed.
Reviews:
Vedette
Directors: Claudine Bories and Patrice Chagnard, 2021
An aging cow who held the top rank in her Alpine pastures adjusts to aging and displacement after a new pecking order is established.
No reviews available.
We Met in Virtual Reality
Director: Joe Hunting, 2021
A tender and charming portrait of the online VR community and the unexpected human connections made possible by the digital space.
The trailer for my feature documentary 'We Met in Virtual Reality' is out now! Thank you for all the support!Filmed entirely inside #VRChat with global communities, during the Covid lockdown. Full video here: https://t.co/OvQ9QQVR6E pic.twitter.com/UsWmiEZVGD— Joe Hunting (@Joeahunting) October 8, 2021
Reviews:
Where are we Headed
Director: Ruslan Fedotow, 2021
Embedded in the Moscow Metro, a roaming camera builds a rich mosaic of Russian society today, capturing moments both exceptional and everyday with great humor and intuitive insight. (Preceded by “Quitting Time”)
Aspen Gengenbacher contributed to this article.