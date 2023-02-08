 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

True/False Film Fest announces 2023 lineup

True/False Film Fest announces 2023 lineup

True/False Film Fest revealed its 2023 lineup, comprised of 33 feature films and 25 short films, on Wednesday.

The festival is set to take place March 2-5 in downtown Columbia. This year will be the festival's 20th anniversary.

The True False Festival signs lined down the street

The True False Festival signs lined down the street on Monday Feb. 6, 2023 at Broadway Boulevard in Columbia. The signs can be found on other streets around Downtown Columbia.
Thorpe Wiggins puts up a True False Festival street sign

Thorpe Wiggins puts up a True False Festival street sign on Monday Feb. 6, 2023 at Broadway Boulevard in Columbia.  Wiggins is an employee at Bee Seen Signs.  
Alejandra Vasquez & Sam Osborn’s "Going Varsity in Mariachi"

Alejandra Vasquez & Sam Osborn’s production, Going Varsity in Mariachi, recently held its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. It is a story of musicians at Edinburg North High School turned into state championships. After its remaining Sundance screenings, the film’s next stop will be at the 20th annual True/False.
Ramona, directed by Victoria Linares Villegas, is holding

Ramona, directed by Victoria Linares Villegas, is holding its North American premiere at the True False festival in Columbia. Villegas has emerged as an important contributor of the auteur cinema in the Dominican Republic.

IDFA 2021 | Trailer | Mafifa from IDFA on Vimeo.

MILISUTHANDO TRAILER (3 MINUTE) from early hours on Vimeo.

https://mubi.com/films/xaraasi-xanne/trailer

Going Varsity in Mariachi - Teaser.mp4 from Osmosis on Vimeo.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you