True/False Film Fest announces 2023 lineup

True/False Film Fest revealed its 2023 lineup, comprised of 33 feature films and 25 short films, on Wednesday.
The festival is set to take place March 2-5 in downtown Columbia. This year will be the festival's 20th anniversary.
A number of feature films will make their world debut at the festival, including: “Feet in the Water,” “Head on Fire,” “La Bonga,” “Tavuri,” “How to Have an American Baby,” “The Taste of Mango,” “Natalia,” “Time Bomb Y2K” and “Red Herring.”
Seven feature films will make their debut showings in North America. They are: “Dogwatch,” “Three Women,” ”Ramona,” “Hummingbirds,” “Mafifa,” ”Guapo’y” and “R 21 aka Restoring Solidarity”.
"These are films rooted in ideas yet led by feelings, films where you can feel the filmmaker’s hands at work, and films that don’t offer simple answers but instead pose questions about the world around us, said Chloé Trayner, the festival's artistic director, in a news release. "It is a collection of films that is geographically, formally, and thematically diverse."
The demographics of the lineup were also released. Fifty-nine percent are directed or co-directed by women or non-binary filmmakers, and 55% of the films are directed or co-directed by filmmakers who self-identify as people of color, according to a news release from the Ragtag Film Society.
Here is the full list of True/False Film Fest's 2023 feature-length films:
Going Varsity in Mariachi
Directors: Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn, 2022
A group of talented high school musicians in southern Texas, and their dedicated coach, vie for a chance to win the state championship in mariachi.
Reviews:
Bad Press
Directors: Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler, 2022
A dedicated indigenous journalist fights censorship and advocates for free-press protections for her community.
Reviews:
Ramona
Director: Victoria Linares Villegas, 2023
An actress interviews several pregnant teenage girls to prepare for an upcoming role in a fictional film. However, the conversations between the young women begin to raise questions over the actresses suitability for the part.
No reviews available.
Anhell69
Director: Theo Montoya, 2022
Blurring the lines of reality, filmmaker Theo Montoya narrates the film-that-could-have-been if societal pressures and social issues impacting queer youth had not interrupted production.
Reviews:
Art Talent Show
Directors: Adéla Komrzý and Tomáš Bojar, 2022
Eager, wannabe art students at a prestigious Czech art institute engage in amusing and frustrating enrollment tests set up by the professors.
Reviews:
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Directors: Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo, 2022
Activist-musician Bobi Wine runs for the presidency of Uganda, openly challenging a 35-year regime that threatens his life and political aspirations.
Reviews:
Broca’s Aphasia
Director: Su Ming-Yen, 2022
A haunting and disembodied monologue gives glimpses into the very human lives of workers in a Taiwanese sex-doll hotel.
No reviews available.
Dogwatch
Director: Gregoris Rentis, 2022
Somali pirates once made headlines for their attacks on ships, causing a ramping up of security measures and attention. Now, pirate attacks are rare. But, the private armed guards continue to train and live restlessly in anticipation of an attack.
Reviews:
Feet in Water, Head on Fire
Director: Terra Long, 2023
Miles of imported date palms in California’s Coachella Valley tell the story of a community and landscape changed by the generations.
No reviews available.
Forms of Forgetting
Director: Burak Çevik, 2023
A couple, having broken up long ago, watch footage of themselves from years before and discuss the nature of forgetting and remembering life with newfound wisdom.
No reviews available.
Gigi La Legge
Director: Alessandro Comodin, 2022
The life of a police officer is changed when tragedy strikes in his sleepy, sunny village in the Italian countryside, leading him to set out on a heartfelt and comedic investigation.
Reviews:
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Directors: Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson, 2022
Poet Nikki Giovanni leads viewers through her life on a journey to Mars in this Afrofuturist exploration which centers Black women as the solution toward a brighter future.
Guapo’y
Director: Sofia Paoli Thorne, 2022
To heal from the wounds of the imprisonment, torture and trauma she faced in the Paraguayan dictatorship, a woman attaches herbs to her body.
No reviews available.
How to Have an American Baby
Director: Leslie Tai, 2023
The complexities and restrictions of borders come to life in this portrait of the birth tourism industry, which follows the lives of Chinese mothers who stay in a Southern California maternity hotel.
No reviews available.
Hummingbirds
Directors: Silvia Del Carmen Castaños and Estefanía “Beba” Contreras, 2023
Two filmmakers spend a final summer together in their dreamy border town, split between Texas and Mexico. The pair of friends share their laughter, activism and experiences as immigrant artists with each other and the audience.
No reviews available.
It Runs in the Family
Director: Victoria Linares Villegas, 2022
A discovery about her family’s connection to an influential Dominican director from the 1940s sets a filmmaker on a journey to bring his work back to life.
Reviews:
Joonam
Director: Sierra Urich, 2022
After a lifetime of longing to understand her Iranian heritage, a filmmaker dedicates herself to breaking the language barrier between herself and her grandmother.
Reviews:
La Bonga
Directors: Sebastian Pinzon Silva and Canela Reyes, 2022
Having been forced to flee from their village in the Columbian Jungle decades earlier, members of one community make a poetic trek back home.
No reviews available.
Last Things
Director: Deborah Stratman, 2023
The evolution and extinction of human life is told from the perspective of rocks in this experimental science-fiction-meets-science-fact ode to the geological creatures that will undoubtedly outlive us.
Reviews:
Mafifa
Director: Daniela Muñoz, 2021
In Santiago, Cuba, the legacy of an extraordinary female conga musician is preserved through the testimonies of those who knew her. A filmmaker with progressive hearing loss finds pieces of herself in the musician's story.
Review:
IDFA 2021 | Trailer | Mafifa from IDFA on Vimeo.
Man on Earth
Director: Amiel Courtin-Wilson, 2022
The final days of Bob Rosenzweig, who suffers from terminal Parkinson's Disease, are preserved in this thoughtful portrait of a man who has scheduled his own death.
No reviews available.
Milisuthando
Director: Milisuthando Bongela, 2023
A young woman is unaware that she has grown up in the South African apartheid regime until it is over. Years later, she explores the connection between the personal and the political through the experiences of apartheid victims and her own life.
Reviews:
A Moment of Innocence
Director: Mohsen Makhmalbaf, 1996
An Iranian filmmaker and a police officer attempt to reconcile when they recreate the moment the filmmaker, then a teenager, stabbed the officer during a political rally.
Reviews:
Moosa Lane
Director: Anita Mathal Hopland, 2022
In this coming of age story, biracial filmmaker Anita Mathal Hopland reflects on the importance of home, identity and familial relationships in the last 15 years of her life in Denmark and Pakistan.
Review:
Natalia
Director: Elizabeth Mizraei, 2023
A young woman embraces her faith and dedicates herself to becoming a nun, despite pressure from friends and family to keep the life she has.
No reviews available.
Our Body
Director: Claire Simon, 2022
Director Claire Simon opens a window into the everyday operations of a gynecology ward in France, depicting a diverse collection of patients with ovaries and vaginas and the diligent work of their doctors.
No reviews available.
Paradise
Director: Alexander Abaturov, 2022
A community comes together to battle apocalyptic wildfires threatening to destroy its village in Siberia after the government in Moscow refuses help.
Reviews:
R 21 aka Restoring Solidarity
Director: Mohanad Yaqubi, 2022
Decades old films from the Palestinian self-determination movement found a captive audience in Japan, where many felt the Palestinian movement mirrored their own sense of oppression from the United States.
No reviews available.
Red Herring
Director: Kit Vincent, 2023
A young filmmaker, having been diagnosed with a terminal illness, captures the humorous and heartbreaking ways his loved ones cope with inexplicable tragedy in this intimate and touching story of a life being cut short.
No reviews available.
The Stroll
Directors: Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker, 2023
The rich history of chosen family and unity within the Trans community in New York City's Meatpacking District is preserved and honored through this telling of filmmaker Kristen Lovell’s personal connection to ‘The Stroll.'
Reviews:
The Taste of Mango
Director: Chloe Abrahams, 2023
Filmmaker Chloe Abrahams sets out with her camera to heal the decades-long division between her mother and grandmother by confronting a traumatic family secret.
No reviews available.
Tavuri
Director: Dervis Zaim, 2022
Truth and imaginative storytelling intertwine in the life of an infamous scam artist, suffering from diabetes and newly released from prison, as he is given one last chance at redemption.
No reviews available.
Three Women
Director: Maksym Melnyk, 2022
The life of a filmmaker becomes increasingly intertwined with his subjects as Maksym Melnyk endeavors to document life in a rural Ukrainian village.
No reviews available.
Time Bomb Y2K
Directors: Brian Becker and Marley McDonald, 2023
An immersive journey through the final days of the 1990s as the mass hysteria of the “Y2K” millennium bug sweeps the nation.
No reviews available.
Xaraasi Xanne (Crossing Voices)
Directors: Bouba Touré and Raphaël Grisey, 2022
An archival tribute to Soumankidi Coura, a radical farming collective in Mali, who resisted brutal, environmentally damaging colonial agricultural policies in the late 1970s.
No reviews available.