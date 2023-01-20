A new fellowship program put on by True/False Film Fest strives to provide guidance to nonfiction filmmakers.
The inaugural Confluence Fellowship was announced Friday in a Ragtag Film Society news release. Four filmmakers from the Midwest were selected for the program, each of whom are currently creating their first feature-length nonfiction film.
The fellowship was created to promote a supportive community of filmmakers. The fellows in particular can receive guidance from industry professionals and have increased networking opportunities as they create their own projects.
The 2023 Confluence Fellows and their films are:
Erin Semine Kökdil: "Untitled Santa Cruz Chinautla Documentary"
Desireé Moore: "Work in Progress"
Tommy Franklin: "You Don't Know My Name"
Joua Lee Grande: "Spirited"
"We’re excited to work with these filmmakers to support them in realizing their creative visions," Chloé Trayner, artistic director, wrote in the release. "The filmmakers may all be based in the Midwest but these projects have the potential to reach audiences far and wide with their personal, political, and deeply human stories."
Arin Liberman, Ragtag Film Society co-custodian, said the fellowship aims to connect with the Midwest, which is the formative home base of the festival.
The 2023 fellows are from Missouri, Minnesota and Iowa, according to the release. Filmmakers from Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois also applied.
Eynar Pineda, festival guest and industry manager, and Trayner both developed the fellowship and chose its recipients, Liberman said.
The 20th annual festival will take place March 2-5.
"I'm really excited about the potential impact for connecting with new audiences and artists," Liberman said. "Especially at more of a regional level with works that I think are going to be seen all over the world."