A new fellowship program put on by True/False Film Fest strives to provide guidance to nonfiction filmmakers.

The inaugural Confluence Fellowship was announced Friday in a Ragtag Film Society news release. Four filmmakers from the Midwest were selected for the program, each of whom are currently creating their first feature-length nonfiction film.

