On the fourth and final day of the True/False Film Fest, veteran attendees and first-timers alike wandered the streets of downtown Columbia to take in the remaining hours of the 20th annual film festival.
“Look at this,” said Alyce Turner, a festival volunteer, gesturing to crowds of festival-goers gathered on Ninth Street. “This town is alive.”
On Sunday, visitors could listen to free music, view the films, and attend the closing night reception at the Missouri Theatre. This year's festival was between March 2 and 5, and showed a variety of feature length and short films.
"I know Sundays are sad for a lot of people because it’s the last day of the fest," said volunteer Rachel Penn.
Turner, a longtime film festival devotee and Columbia resident, said she is happy to have the festival back in full swing after the COVID-19 pandemic changed operations previously.
"Given that Missouri is so conservative and we have such bad representation on so many equity issues, I just think it's really good for us to have it here and expose people to issues, and the music is good too," Turner said.
Another volunteer, Mark Zacher, attended the festival for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. He said he used to come just as a moviegoer, but because he missed out on the last few years, he volunteered this year.
"It's just a great festival," Zacher said. "I went to school here, like 40 years ago, and never left. I'm retired now, so I get to do fun things like this."
Attendee Sarah Frui said she hadn't noticed any big changes to this year's festival from when she last attended before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's still true to its roots of celebrating arts in different cultures," Frui said.