This year’s True/False Film Fest kicked off Wednesday with a perfect forecast of warm and sunny skies. The five-daylong festival is being held mostly outdoors at Stephens Lake Park.
“The first day was amazingly beautiful outside,” said Stacie Pottinger, the director of development and communications for the festival. “The feedback we have gotten from people here in the park has been really wonderful.”
On Wednesday, True/False premiered the screening of Questlove’s film, “Summer of Soul,” which features concerts from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The film was followed by a Q&A with Questlove via Zoom.
“Hearing him talk about the project was really inspiring,” Pottinger said, adding yet another aspect of what made Wednesday’s festivities special.
This year, True/False has a virtual way for festival-goers to enjoy what is offered through “Teleported Fest Passes.” Each pass holder receives a “treasure box” filled with surprises to help expand the experience of the films.
With most of the venues being outside at Stephens Lake Park, this weekend’s weather forecast sparks concern about what will happen to outdoor events if precipitation does occur.
In an announcement, the True/False Film Fest said it will closely watch the forecast and make the decision regarding rain between 2 to 3 p.m. the day of the film, which will be announced through emails as well as on their social media. If a screening is canceled, ticket holders are able to watch virtually at home.
As far as outdoor events go, such as kickball Saturday, they will be held rain or shine, barring there is no lightning. The much-anticipated documentary game show “Gimme Truth!” will still happen and will be livestreamed on Youtube if rain does occur.
“That’s the biggest bummer, I think, if we can’t do ‘Gimme Truth!’ but we will do it in some way and people will get to watch it,” Pottinger said.
Those without passes who wish to purchase tickets to individual screenings can do so online or at the Ragtag Cinema box office.
Screening tickets are $15, and student tickets are $10 and can only be purchased at the park box office tent. Students must present a valid student ID at time of purchase.
To look at the full schedule of events, visit truefalse.org/program/schedule.
For more information, go to truefalse.org or call 442-8783.