The 2023 True/False Film Fest sold 28,900 tickets, according to Arin Liberman, Ragtag Film Society co-custodian.
This figure represents a 36% increase from 2022's total of 21,300, but the festival has yet to reach pre-pandemic numbers.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The 2023 True/False Film Fest sold 28,900 tickets, according to Arin Liberman, Ragtag Film Society co-custodian.
This figure represents a 36% increase from 2022's total of 21,300, but the festival has yet to reach pre-pandemic numbers.
Still, an increase of that size feels good, Liberman said.
"Since the pandemic, we've been growing back steadily," she said. "We want to make sure that we can grow back and accommodate as many people as we can, but to do so in an intentional, sustainable way."
In 2020, the festival was held right before many of the first COVID-19 cancellations and sold 46,600 tickets. This year was the first year since then that the festival's theaters were able to operate at full capacity.
"Anecdotally, I heard that a lot of people felt like this was back to normal," she said. "The most important thing for me is that people felt good about the films they were seeing, good about attending and getting to interact with filmmakers, who are here in person again."
Liberman said that while getting back to the pre-COVID-19 numbers would be nice, the pandemic gave the fest an opportunity to reevaluate their practices to ensure a truly high quality experience for patrons.
"Even pre-pandemic, we were seeing a plateau," Liberman said. "Our growth doesn't have to be measured (with) that prior peak number."
The number of tickets sold is not the same as the number of attendees because people can buy multiple tickets to different films.
2017 saw the highest number of tickets sold at 52,400, according to the festival data.
This year's festival included 35 feature films and 25 short films, according to the official lineup. It was held Thursday through Sunday in downtown Columbia.
K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023
Studying reporting and writing
Reach me at mvdgbn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Public Life editor
573-884-5366
swaffords@missouri.edu