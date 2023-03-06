Q Queens put their hands together prior to the start of the March March

Q Queens put their hands together Friday before the March March on Ninth Street in Columbia. “Walk slow,” Q Queen Kristina Bradley shouted, reminding the group that leads the parade that they set the pace.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

The 2023 True/False Film Fest sold 28,900 tickets, according to Arin Liberman, Ragtag Film Society co-custodian.

This figure represents a 36% increase from 2022's total of 21,300, but the festival has yet to reach pre-pandemic numbers.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023

    Studying reporting and writing

    Reach me at mvdgbn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you