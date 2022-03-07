The 2022 True/False Film Fest sold 21,300 tickets this year, according to a festival spokesperson.
That's an increase of approximately 11,800 tickets from last year's festival, which included virtual attendance.
"Last year was a totally singular event and isn't comparable to this year," said True/False spokesperson LeeAnne Lowry.
Both this year's and last year's festivals saw a significant decrease in ticket sales from pre-pandemic levels. In 2020, True/False sold 46,600 tickets, which followed three years above 50,000.
Despite this decrease, Lowry said the number of tickets sold met expectations this year.
"The energy and spirit of the fest remains unchanged," Lowry said. "It was simply a smaller version of the festival by design."
The number of tickets sold does not necessarily correlate to the number of attendees. This is because an attendee could go to multiple shows, buying multiple tickets.
This year's festival included 31 feature-length films and 19 short films and lasted Thursday through Sunday evening.