The new dates for the True/False Film Fest will be May 5-9, according to a news release Thursday from Ragtag Film Society.
The festival will be primarily outdoors with select screenings at Ragtag Cinema. Filmmakers will not be required to attend and Q&A sessions will be held remotely, the release said .
The festival, traditionally held in March, will have smaller audiences and fewer films available for this year only, the release noted.
There is a change from the usual 40 features and 25 shorts to 10-20 features and 15-25 shorts. This is due to the nature of outdoor viewings, instead of showing four-six films all day audiences can only see one or two at night, according to David Wilson, interim artistic director.
“This has been a really challenging time to plan events,” Wilson said. “We can't assume it will be back to 'normal.'”
The festival has a set date and a rough idea of what the event will look like, but it is still a work in progress. The film festival was still trying to create an event that maintains its spirit, but in an outdoor setting, Wilson said.
Moving forward, Ragtag Film Society festival will put out information on specifics of the festival and remain transparent with the community. Wilson asks the community to “bear with them.”
Due to the success of the Ragtag Cinema's 20th birthday drive-in and the protocols in place that were “extremely safe,” they were able to “gain the confidence” to put on a safe event, Wilson said.
According to the release, the festival will continue the Pay the Artists! Fund, which honors a visiting filmmaker. The festival will also continue filmmaker support programs such as Prism, the mentorship program and the True Vision Award.
In the spirit of the annual March March Parade, a limited event will be held during what would have been the original festival dates, according to the group's newsletter.
“We exist to serve the community,” Wilson said. “That is local and international, and we must keep that in mind.”
“We fully expect to return to a March festival in 2022,” Wilson added.