In a random drawing, low-income Columbia residents can win passes to True/False Film Fest.
Ragtag Film Society and Columbia Parks and Recreation will select recipients for complimentary passes to the 2023 festival. Eligible recipients must be over the age of 18 and qualify as low income.
Winners will receive a pair of non-transferrable Classic passes to the festival. The number of passes offered is limited, and only one request is allowed per pair.
Registrations for complimentary passes will be accepted Friday, through Feb. 3. Ragtag Film Society anticipates winners will be notified by Feb. 8.
The 2023 fest will take place March 2-5.
Recipients can grab their winning passes in Sager Reeves Gallery via the True/False Film Fest Box Office.