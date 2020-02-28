True/False organizers are planning to implement some public health precautions at the festival next week.
"We are definitely aware about the coronavirus," said Stacie Pottinger, director of development & communications for True/False.
Organizers are keeping in mind that there are currently no cases of the novel coronavirus in Missouri, Pottinger said.
"In Missouri, we are currently at a lower risk than other places in the world, but we want to take a couple precautions to ease any worries from our guests," she said.
These measures include posters with tips about how to limit the spread of germs at festival locations, hand sanitizers in locations where food will be served and raising general awareness about public health on their website and through social media.
"We're going to have some social media and things on our website about just being conscientious about your own health," Pottinger said. "If you're sick and exhibiting symptoms, please stay home."
The posters produced by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give tips such as avoiding touching one's eyes, nose and mouth and washing one's hands for at least 20 seconds.
Organizers said they don't expect any coronavirus-related effects on turnout, and they have not yet had any requests for ticket refunds due to the coronavirus.
Additionally, there have been no cancellations related to the virus from film directors scheduled to attend.
"We don't have directors coming that are in a quarantined area, and I don't believe that we have directors coming from any areas where there's been an outbreak," Pottinger said.
The festival follows city government's safety guidelines for large gatherings, she said. The city hasn't mandated any measures related to the coronavirus for the festival, she added.
"We are working with the city government as far as the safety of the fest in general," Pottinger said, "so we haven't, that I know of, had word handed down from the city that we need to do x, y or z pertaining to the coronavirus."