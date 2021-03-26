Despite the pandemic, it's full steam ahead for the annual True/False Film Festival.
The festival announced Thursday that Rosine Mbakam will be this year's recipient of the True Vision Award. The award celebrates directors' dedication to the advancement of nonfiction filmmaking. Mbakam's most recent film, "Delphine's Prayers," will play at this year's event in addition to her first feature, "The Two Faces of Bamiléké Woman." Her sophomore feature, "Chez Jolie Coiffure," screened at True/False 2019.
Since 2007, the festival has used the True Life Fund to raise money and awareness for subjects of a new nonfiction film. This year, "Sabaya," directed by Hogir Hirori, follows volunteers named Mahmud and Ziyad, who attempt to liberate Yazidi women who are held captive in refugee camps. They are put into dangerous situations, including being shot at during a high-speed car chase.
“The True Life Fund has never been a charity. Rather, we see it as a way to simply thank the recipients for opening a window onto their lives,” True/False interim artistic director David Wilson said in a news release.
This year's theme, The Nature of Uncertainty, is highlighted as the Neither/Nor program will be held online for the first time. For the series' eighth edition, Ashley Ray-Harris will explore reality television and the form's emergence/impact of constructed reality during the Trump presidency. In addition to the Neither/Nor screenings, Ray-Harris' writing be be available online. Episodes will be announced in late April.
The 18th edition of the True/False Film Fest will take place May 5-9. Because of COVID-19 safety measures, the fest has been moved from its usual spot on the calendar in early March (sometimes beginning in late February) and will take place mostly outside, with the main venues at Stephens Lake Park.
There is also a remote option this year: Teleported. An application for Teleported passes can be found online at truefalse.org, and sales end Thursday.
For information on in-person passes, visit fest's site. The full schedule is set to be revealed early next week.