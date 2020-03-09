The True/False Film Fest sold 46,600 tickets over four days this past weekend, a decrease from last year’s 50,400.
According to festival director Camellia Cosgray, the goal number of tickets sold is usually around 50,000. However, a combination of good weather and recent concerns over the coronavirus slowed ticket sales.
“We expected some impact, but it affected us a little more than we expected,” Cosgray said.
The festival’s goal of 50,000 tickets means almost every seat in every theater is sold.
As for people in attendance, Cosgray estimated around 14,000 people were in attendance but said it’s difficult to get a concrete number because no attendee sees the same number of films.
Last year’s 50,400 was down slightly from 2018’s 51,500 tickets. Sales peaked in 2017, which sold a record 52,400 tickets.
“Where we are is pretty good,” Cosgray said. “But we’re looking to get back to selling 50,000 tickets.”