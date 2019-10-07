A free screening of the documentary "Midnight Family" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Missouri Theatre. 

The documentary focuses on the Ochoa family as they operate a private ambulance service in Mexico City. The documentary showcases both the nature of the for-profit EMT system and the personal struggles of the family, according to a representative from the Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism.

The film's director, Luke Lorentzen, will be at the screening for a Q&A after the film. 

The screening is co-hosted with True/False Film Festival and the Jonathan B. Murray center and is free to the public. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life reporter, fall 2019 Studying magazine writing and economics Reach me at johh64@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.