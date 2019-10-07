A free screening of the documentary "Midnight Family" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Missouri Theatre.
The documentary focuses on the Ochoa family as they operate a private ambulance service in Mexico City. The documentary showcases both the nature of the for-profit EMT system and the personal struggles of the family, according to a representative from the Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism.
The film's director, Luke Lorentzen, will be at the screening for a Q&A after the film.
The screening is co-hosted with True/False Film Festival and the Jonathan B. Murray center and is free to the public.