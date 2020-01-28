The True/False Film Festival will announce this year's lineup Feb. 12.
True/False has already revealed this year's True Life Fund film: "Welcome to Chechnya." The film, directed by David France, brings light to the violent attacks on members of the LGBTQ community in Chechnya.
Last week, in a radio interview on KFRU's "Morning Meeting," fest programmers Amir George, Jeanelle Augustin and Chris Boeckmann announced that Lance Oppenheim's "Some Kind of Heaven," which premiered at Sundance, will also screen during True/False.
The festival also announced that the band DOOMSQUAD will be one of the musical acts performing. DOOMSQUAD is a psychedelic electronic dance music group formed by Toronto's Trevor, Jaclyn and Allie Blumas.
The True/False Film Fest, founded by David Wilson and Paul Sturtz, is a four-day weekend experience that showcases the work of filmmakers, visual artists and musicians. Festival programmers aim to choose films that are outsidethe box and highly creative in order to "amplify the possibilities of creative nonfiction," according to the festival's mission statement.
Patricia Weisenfelder, the festival's development and communication manager, is excited to share what the 2020 True/False Film Fest has in store.
"The fest has something for everyone," she said.
This year's festival will take place March 5-8.