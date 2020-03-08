When Columbia resident Jeff Belden accidentally met the “Queen of Queens,” Robin Morrison, at a store downtown, he knew he could finally be a Q Queen at True/False Film Fest. Since that fateful day, Belden has volunteered as a Queen four times, occasionally with his wife.
When asked if he would volunteer again, he said, “I probably will, yeah, until I can’t walk anymore.”
With True/False ending Sunday, volunteers could be seen running around the city, making sure everything was going smoothly. Many of them have been working with the festival for years, but many were newcomers. Most try to catch films while volunteering or use their passes to catch free films later on at Ragtag Cinema.
At Jesse Hall, Lydia Merkerson, a biology and history junior at MU, was busy manning the merchandise desk. Merkerson’s first True/False experience was watching a film about bees at the festival when she was 9 years old.
This year is her eighth as a volunteer, and Merkerson has taken on 70 hours of total work since her boss at a store downtown asked for help with True/False merchandising.
“When she asked me to take on more responsibilities, I knew it was because she trusted me,” Merkerson said.
Her favorite part of the festival is the camaraderie between the volunteers.
“We just see the pass and we know, hey, you've been in this situation, too,” she said.
Helping Merkerson was Noah Zahn, a first-time volunteer and a freshman at MU.
“I was really interested in the fest because I want to do documentary journalism,” Zahn said.
By Sunday morning, Zahn had managed to catch five films, and by the afternoon, he was near Missouri Theatre, ready to catch another.
At the Missouri Theatre, Kelsey Forqueran, a Q Queen with purple hair and a unicorn horn, said she appreciated the festival’s move toward making everything more accessible.
“I anticipate that they'll just keep improving as the years go on,” she said.
Forqueran, who has been volunteering for five years, describes the festival as a magical experience.
“It's really been kind of life changing for me like it's kept me here in Columbia," she said. "I stayed here and found a job here after I graduated, cause I wasn't ready to leave this place."
At the corner of Ninth and Locust Streets, Chloe Schmidt and Kim Nanna could be seen gathering trash from overflowing cans. Nanna, a first-time volunteer, was being guided by Schmidt, who has volunteered for four years. As part of the Green Team, they were responsible for making sure the festival is environmentally-friendly by tracking the recycling, trash and compost.
This year, Schmidt has noticed the manpower on their team increasing, but as she puts it, "We're only volunteers, we can only do so much."
She believes in coming years they could work more closely with the city of Columbia to manage trash-related issues.
Joy Aubrey Kaplan, a chaplain from St. Louis, has been volunteering with the Audio Techs team at the festival for nine years. For seven of those years, she’s worked at The Globe, where international films are usually screened.
“In all my years, there's only been one film that I hated,” she said, laughing.
In Kaplan’s view, the departure of True/False co-founders Paul Sturtz and David Wilson has led to an atmosphere where the festival feels like “a kid graduating from high school and going off to college on their own.” Nevertheless, she believes they have managed to pull it off successfully.
With every year, she hopes for a growth in venues so that more and more people can attend the festival. As True/False came to a conclusion on Sunday, Kaplan said venues, which were set up in a week, will have to be torn down in one night by the volunteers.
But there is something to look forward to.
“We work really hard late into the morning. And then we go to the volunteer party and celebrate all of our hard work,” Kaplan said.