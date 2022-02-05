Columbia residents walked the slush-covered sidewalks Saturday shopping at various businesses around downtown.
Saturday was the True/Love event sponsored by True/False Film Fest. The organizers partnered with 32 local shops to boost traffic and promote the festival.
Ragtime Cinema offered True/Love shoppers one free ticket for every $25 spent at participating shops, according to the True/False website. Additionally, 10% of the proceeds from True/Love will be donated to True/False.
"True/False is one of the best things that happens in Columbia every year," said Joe Chevalier, the owner of Yellow Dog Bookshop. "It brings a lot of wonderful people into Columbia, back to Columbia, and there's just a wonderful energy about it."
Chevalier has been a partner for True/Love since 2019, the event's first year.
"It definitely has a huge amount of business for us," he said. "And so, we wanted to participate and give back to that, to the extent we could, by participating in True/Love and donating towards the festival."
Miki Merritt, the owner of 573 Tees, also wanted to give back to True/False for the good they do in the community.
"They do a lot for the community with jobs and giving the community some more support when we needed it," Merritt said. "So I thought it was a very easy decision to partner with them."
Merritt's shop opened in August, and it is his first year participating in True/Love. He said that the shop was busy throughout the day.
"Business has been very good," he said. "We will make a nice-sized donation to True/False. We are very fortunate and blessed that we were able to participate today and have the success that we've had."
In addition to the owners, shoppers are excited to be supporting local businesses and True/False.
"We've been going to the festival every year since 2007, and we love it," Jeremy Root said. "We love the way that it transforms our downtown into a global and cosmopolitan art center that focuses on the best nonfiction film in the world."
Root, a Columbia local shopping with his family, has participated in True/Love since the event's inception.
"Every time it comes around, we try and come out and do some shopping," he said.