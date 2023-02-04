Saturday's True/Love event brought shoppers and sunshine to downtown Columbia's businesses.
The event, sponsored by True/False Film Fest, involved a partnership with 33 local shops to promote the festival and businesses.
Ragtag Cinema offered shoppers one free ticket with every $30 spent at a True/Love location and 10% of the day's proceeds go to True/False.
"The event itself is amazing, bringing inspiring films and they also host a lot of art installations," said Sabrina Garcia-Rubio, the owner of Maude Vintage. "They make a huge, bustling week for us. It makes our downtown feel super popping and a bit metropolitan."
Elaine Vanderveer — a Columbia local, MU graduate and artist at Artlandish Gallery — shares the same love for the event.
"It's great for the community," she said. "True/False has really grown over the years. To know that people fly in for this is pretty awesome and people get to discover Columbia."
Not only does she love the event but also what it does for local businesses.
"It drives people in plus the incentive is great. I think it's a good promotion," Vanderveer said.
Christina Kelley, the owner of Makes Scents, said True/False benefits many members of the community and thinks it is important to return the support.
"During the True/False Film Festival when it is actually happening, it is good business for us and most businesses downtown, so we like to give back to them," she said.
The festival will take place from March 2-5. According to its website, True/False will announce its 2023 lineup on Wednesday.
