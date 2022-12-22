Local domestic violence relief center True North has seen an increase in those seeking shelter since the COVID-19 pandemic and is making plans to boost its capacity to serve the community.
More than 800 people sought services through the organization as of November 2022, according to data provided by the organization. The number of those who sought services surpassed those during the entire previous pandemic year.
Lead counselor Annie Conn said that an expansion is in the works, and True North is working on finding a new building for an advocacy center.
True North hired Michele Snodderley as executive director in November. Snodderley said she is a survivor of domestic violence and wanted to assume a role with an organization that helps build a safe future for the community.
"My mom would get up in the middle of the night and take my calls after a night terror. My dad drove two hours to see me just to give me a hug and tell me he loved me," Snodderley said. "When I didn’t think I could make it through another day, my aunt came and climbed into bed with me to help me get through it."
Snodderley said she was lucky to have a support system such as her family and friends to help her through her healing process. She said not all victims of domestic violence have that same strong support system, and that is what influences her goals for True North.
"It is when we feel safe and have the support we need, we can move from victim to survivor," she said.
True North helps victims and survivors of domestic violence by providing emergency housing and resources to those who need them.
The organization, started in the 1970s by students at the University of Missouri, aimed to help survivors of rape. Since its founding, the organization has served the community as a "comprehensive domestic and sexual violence victim service program," according to its website.
The emergency shelter and counseling were among the services True North provided throughout the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Domestic violence reports dropped during COVID
According to data provided by Joanne Nelson, director of the Boone County Community Services Department, the number of those seeking services decreased during the pandemic years.
In 2017, 873 people were served in local domestic violence shelters. During the peak of the pandemic in 2020, the number served dropped to 710.
Nelson said the decrease in those seeking shelter was due to the struggle to leave abusive relationships during the pandemic.
"They knew if they left their domestic violence, their biggest fear would be housing," Nelson said.
Conn said she did not hear from some of her clients for weeks on end. She could not reach out to them, for their safety, so she had to wait for those affected to call her.
"There were long periods of time with some clients that I, honest to God, didn't know if I was going to hear from them again. That's scary," she said.
During the pandemic, if a victim needed help, even calling the police became a challenge. Conn expressed her fear in knowing some of her clients felt desperate and alone, and that help was scarce.
During 2020, Columbia police responded to 3,322 calls related to domestic violence. In 2021, that number dropped slightly to 3,265 calls, according to data from the city's joint communications committee.
Detective Maggie Franks said that during the pandemic, the Columbia Police Department sent its detectives to calls made for domestic violence with the same procedures as they do now. She said they responded to all calls for domestic violence, and when they were on the scene, they tried to de-escalate the situation and help send the victims to shelters such as True North.
"It was a little harder because I think True North had to alter some of the way they handled the shelter. But domestic violence calls were still something that we responded to in person," Franks said.
True North tried to keep their shelters up and running for victims during this time. When a victim sought shelter, the employees sent them to hotels to carry out their quarantine time period. After 14 days, they would test the victims, who would be brought to the shelter after testing negative for COVID-19.
"We had to figure it out as we went," Conn said. "You can write a fire drill plan. And you can write a tornado drill plan. But there was no plan for a pandemic."
The challenge became making a community space abide by COVID restrictions. Conn explained how the organization had to make changes to manage the kitchen schedule. They also had to limit and rotate staff to ensure the safety of the residents and staff. They took standard protocol such as wearing masks and sanitizing all the surfaces in the shelter.
Conn said a lot of staff members were immunocompromised or lived with family members who were, so that proved to be difficult to manage.
"As staff, we had to figure out how to provide services while providing safety for ourselves," Conn said. "This demanded a lot more communication between staff members, which was a good thing.”
As COVID restrictions grew more lenient, True North offered in-person counseling again. There were signs on the door that let clients know where to come in, and they had their temperatures checked upon entering.
True North currently strives to take precautions based on individual needs and comfort levels, Conn said. She emphasized that providing services to victims and survivors has been easier.
"It’s easier when you’re not on lockdown and don’t have to worry about all the protocols," Conn said.
Expansion and new initiatives
Thanks to a gift from Veterans United, True North plans to expand. Conn said the organization is looking for a building now.
The new building will be an advocacy center in which the organization hopes to be able to hire more case managers to provide more services and therapists. Conn said True North hopes to provide more community outreach and education with this expansion.
In addition to the new building, Snodderley said the organization hopes to get a strangulation protocol set in place for Boone County.
According to statistics by the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, 68% of those who experience intimate partner violence will experience near-fatal strangulation by their partner. The odds for homicide increase by 750% for victims who have been previously strangled, according to the group.
Oftentimes, in fatal cases there are no external signs of injury. Only 50% of strangulation victims have visible injuries; of these, only 15% could be photographed.
This proposed protocol would educate health care professionals, law enforcement and other agencies on the importance of administering a domestic violence forensic exam after a reported strangulation. This could ultimately not only assist the state in prosecution but also help ensure that the victim is free from long-term health issues from the strangulation incident, according to Snodderley.
Snodderley said True North hopes to implement a Domestic Violence Fatality and Near Fatality Review board within Boone County that would review all fatalities and near fatalities linked to domestic violence. This will provide data on what is going on in the community, causes of fatalities and injuries resulting from domestic violence, and will look at prevention services to put in place based on these numbers.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men experience domestic violence. Conn said community education might be the answer to reducing the occurrence of domestic violence.
"I don't care what profession you're in," Conn said. "You're going to be working with people that have experienced it or know someone who has experienced it."
Snodderley said that advocacy remains an important part of the solution to the global rise in incidents of domestic violence. She said that localizing education on the topic would contribute to the overall safety in the community.
"I believe that in our community, if our families and children and all the individuals living in it feel safe and secure, then our community will be healthy," Snodderley said.
A post-COVID True North
The number of survivors seeking counseling services in 2022 has undoubtedly increased, Conn said. She said at least 50 people were on the waitlist for counseling services immediately after restrictions were lifted.
She said the waitlist has since died down, but there are still quite a few victims and survivors who are seeking services. She pointed to the shortage of therapists in the organization as part of the reason the wait list is so long.
"I've been here eight years," Conn said. "And there's only one time I can say I didn't have a waiting list."
She recalled the time when True North employed three full-time therapists, a part-time psychologist and three interns.
“When staff decreases, there is only so much you can do with the resources you have," Conn said. "But I think that there's more awareness, there's more willingness for people to talk and share."
Conn said victim-blaming makes it more difficult for victims to seek help. However, she said the amount of education surrounding domestic violence affected the number of those who sought help at True North.
"I see that as there's just a little more (education) in the community, more people are coming for help," Conn said.
Even if they were fully staffed, Conn said there would still be a waitlist due to the increase of those who seek counseling services as a result of the increase in education about domestic violence.
Those affected by or with knowledge of domestic violence can call the True North crisis line at 1-800-548-2480.