Local domestic violence relief center True North has seen an increase in those seeking shelter since the COVID-19 pandemic and is making plans to boost its capacity to serve the community.

More than 800 people sought services through the organization as of November 2022, according to data provided by the organization. The number of those who sought services surpassed those during the entire previous pandemic year. 

  • City/County Government reporter fall 2022 Studying Journalism Reach me at npqfn@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

