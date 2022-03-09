After six years of service, True North of Columbia Executive Director Elizabeth Herrera Eichenberger will depart from the agency at the end of the month.
True North is a shelter and resource center for victims of domestic and sexual violence across mid-Missouri.
During her time at the agency, Eichenberger oversaw shelter renovations and secured new revenue sources. She also supported updates to the True North logo and online presence.
Last year, Eichenberger worked with the Veterans United Foundation to secure funding for True North’s planned victim advocacy center. Her work won True North a $1.25 million donation from the organization that will be used to help build the new space.
To Eichenberger, the donation was a “dream come true.” The expansion will allow True North to hire more staff, host free education events and serve more survivors.
“She has grown the program tremendously over the last six years ... and she’s done it graciously,” said Ashley Emel, board president at True North. “We’ve had some of our best fundraising years these last two years, and that was with her as head executive director.”
Eichenberger will be leaving True North to take a position at Stephens College. There, she’ll be developing a program to help women veterans transition into college life. Eichenberger served in the U.S. Airforce for 16 years.
After Eichenberger’s April 1 departure, the True North board of directors will announce an interim executive director. Their search to fill that position permanently has already begun.
“I think that my job here is completed,” Eichenberger said. “I can honestly say ‘mission accomplished.’”