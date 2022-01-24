True North of Columbia, an advocacy organization for victims of domestic and sexual violence, plans to use a donation from the Veterans United Foundation to expand its physical space, hire more staff and enhance their community presence.
As part of its 10-year anniversary celebration, the Veterans United Foundation donated $10 million in grant money to local nonprofits. True North received the largest single donation of $1.25 million.
The donation will go toward a new building, according to True North Executive Director Elizabeth Herrera Eichenberger . Eichenberger said she is unsure if they will purchase a building or construct a new one, but she said the goal is to have everything settled by 2024.
She said this will help the organization expand and support its nonresidential services, as well as increase the capacity to serve more survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
“Our issue has been that we have the funding to hire new staff, but no space for them,” Eichenberger said. “We’ve been bursting at the seams, and the new victim advocacy center is just what we need.”
Additionally, the extra space will provide an area for prevention education and learning activities that focus on healthy relationships. These intervention programs will be offered for free and attempt to reach new parts of the community.
And this isn’t the first time Veterans United Foundation has worked with True North. In 2018, the organization provided funding for a kid’s playground. In 2019, it provided funds for True North to repair the privacy fence on its property, and in 2020 the donation went toward supplying True North with a van.
“True North’s work falls squarely within the bounds of the organizations we want to help,” said Erik Morse, board president of the Veterans United Foundation . “They’re local, they have a great track record, and what they do is important.”
Other Columbia nonprofits that received donations as part of the 10th anniversary celebration included The North Village Arts District , Rainbow House and The Center Project .