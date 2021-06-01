The 11th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday and will begin in the Truman Memorial Hospital's Parking Lot D at the southeast corner of 800 Hospital Drive.
The event is open to veterans and their families; other stakeholders, including congressional staff; veterans service organizations; and the general public.
The walk and roll event will include a short walk of 1.5 miles. The theme for this year is "Exercise Your Heart ― Move & Give."
Participants are encouraged but not required to bring donations for local homeless veterans, such as household laundry and cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, simple clothing items that are new such as socks and T-shirts, paper towels and toilet paper.
The event is meant to promote a healthy lifestyle and to help homeless veterans. Since its inception, the annual VA2K event has generated donated goods valued at more than $2 million.