The Truman Veterans’ Hospital celebrated the impending opening of its new community living center in Columbia on July 6.
The project first broke ground in October 2020 and is the culmination of the first of two construction phases. It is meant to be a long-term care facility for patients who have either just undergone surgery or will need intensive medical attention for the rest of their lives.
The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting as well as speeches from figures including the associate chief nurse, Jill Layne.
“As associate chief nurse, I can think of no better way to honor the commitment of those who served us and our country than by providing them with the highest level of care and an environment that reflects our vigilance for their welfare,” Layne said. “We are part of the largest integrated healthcare system in the nation, and throughout modernization efforts we also demonstrate that we are leaders in high reliability.
“True high-reliability organizations develop a culture where delivering excellent service in a safe and effective environment is priority to us. Therefore, modernization of delivery systems and infrastructure are key elements to achieving excellence.”
This modernizing effort includes a park area with a gazebo, a kitchen and bistro area, and 14 residential rooms with private bathrooms for each resident. More units are still to come in the second phase of construction.
Sara Ackert, the interim director of the veterans hospital, said, “Phase Two is still in the planning stages; however, we know that once completed, Phase Two will more than double the number of veterans that we’ll be able to provide care for in this facility.”
Each veteran will be enabled to live a lifestyle resembling their previous daily routines, according to nurse manager Rachel Christie. They will be assisted in hobbies like gardening and cooking; they adhere to their own preferred sleep schedules.
“One of the most important things we can give our veterans is the ability to make their own choices," Christie said. “If they want to watch a movie at midnight, they watch a movie at midnight… Care is tailored to each veteran’s needs.”
This is part of a resident-centered care approach, which tailors care specifically to each individual so their quality of day-to-day life — not just their level of medical attention — is maximized.
Jeff Hoelscher, the hospital’s spokesperson, said, “Resident-centered care really means… tailoring the care for each veteran to that individual, and meeting their needs and what makes sense to them and what improves their life.
“It goes just beyond the medical care part, the staff here really look at these residents as their family and they want to provide for them above and beyond… what their medical needs are. They want to make sure that their quality of life is as good as it possibly can be.”