May is now officially Mental Health Awareness month in Missouri, in part thanks to the work of local veteran Carol Thompson.
Thompson was recognized for her efforts Friday at an event put on by the Truman Veterans Hospital to highlight local behavioral health resources and treatment options for veterans.
Thompson, who served in the army for a little over five years during the Cold War, suffers from PTSD. Because of this, she feels personally invested in her work with veterans and mental health.
“This is my passion,” said Thompson, who also serves as chair of the VA's Behavioral Health Council. “I listen to the veterans and see how they are hurting, and I want them to get the best possible care."
A few months ago, she decided to use that interest to push for statewide awareness. After writing both local and state government officials, Thompson successfully petitioned both Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Gov. Mike Parson to designate May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
Stopping the stigma
More than 1.7 million veterans receive mental health treatment from VA hospitals across the country. But that prevalence hasn't necessarily made it an easy topic to talk about, according to Randall Rogers, local recovery coordinator at the Truman Veterans Hospital.
“The veterans I’ve spoken to felt that disclosing those mental health issues in the army could’ve resulted in negative consequences,” he said. “There is a stigma associated with getting help.”
Because of that stigma, Rogers said, there can be long gaps between when someone first experiences mental health symptoms and when they seek treatment. And when left untreated, mental health issues can worsen.
To avoid the negative consequences associated with worsening mental health, both Rogers and Thompson stressed the importance of seeking treatment early for veterans.
“We have got to stop the stigma,” Thompson said. “Reach out; get help. It’s not a sign of weakness”.
The VA has more information on its website for veterans seeking mental health resources. The Truman VA's mental health clinic can also be reached at 573-814-6486.