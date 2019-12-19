Patricia Hall, director of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, will participate in a special on-air town hall event with veterans from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday .
The one-hour live radio show — part of the “Veteran News & Views” at KOPN-89.5 FM — will highlight the service of U.S. military Veterans. Veterans, their families and caregivers will be invited to join an informal discussion on VA health care issues.
The release said that Truman VA's goal is to give every veteran a voice, and participating in the program will allow the department to "optimize veterans’ well-being and deliver exceptional care."
Listeners can tune in to “Veteran News & Views” at KOPN-89.5 FM, or stream the show live at www.kopn.org. To join in the conversation, participants can call 573-443-8255.