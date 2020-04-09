Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital will hold a Facebook Live event 9 a.m. Friday for veterans experiencing economic hardship due to employment loss or reduced wages.
A few veterans have reached out to Truman Veteran Affairs regarding health care coverage, according to Truman VA Medical Center Director Patricia Hall.
“If they are experiencing gaps in health care because of financial hardship, they should contact us.” Hall said in a news release announcing the event. “We will do everything that we can to assist them with verifying the possibility of enrollment.”
The event can be accessed at www.facebook.com/VAColumbiaMO.
The basic requirements for eligibility include a military discharge other than dishonorable and 24 months of continuous active service, according to the release. Members of the National Guard or reserve components who are activated for federal military service also qualify if they meet length of service requirements for those activities.
Veterans currently experiencing financial hardship due to layoffs, furloughs or job loss may qualify for VA care, “if their projected income for this year meets the financial requirement,” Bob Crawford, supervisor of Health Administration Service at Truman VA, said in the news release.
Veterans can call (573) 814-6535 for questions about enrolling in VA health care. Veterans should have their DD Form 214 available when contacting Truman VA. Verification of eligibility may be possible by using a Social Security number.