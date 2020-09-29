Truman Veterans’ Hospital is holding a virtual town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Truman VA leaders, including Patricia Hall, director of the veterans hospital, will provide information about topics such as the Caregiver Support Program, influenza vaccinations and upcoming ceremonies. Veterans will also be able to ask questions, according to a news release from the hospital.
“Truman VA wants every veteran to have a voice,” Truman VA Public Affairs Officer Jeff Hoelscher stated in the release. “Partnering with our veterans optimizes their well-being and allows Truman VA to deliver exceptional care that meets their individual needs.”
Attendance can be made through Facebook Live or by telephone. To participate, visit Truman VA’s Facebook page and tap on the live video icon.
Veterans also may call in and listen to the presentations by dialing 872-701-0185 and when prompted, use the conference ID number 968 703 240, followed by #.