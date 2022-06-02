Hospital newsletters, vintage scrubs and cloth masks were a few of the objects buried in a time capsule Thursday morning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Truman Veterans' Hospital.
Buried by the main entrance of the hospital, on the south end of the MU campus, the time capsule commemorates the work done by medical care workers and veterans of mid-Missouri. Opened in 1972, the hospital serves as a mainstay of the community for veterans and health care workers.
Hospital employees, veterans and patients gathered beneath the entrance to hear speakers reflect on the hospital's progress in the past 50 years. Red, white and blue cupcakes neatly lined a decorated folding table. Vets at the event wore hats and jackets embroidered with American flags.
"We currently employ 1,700 employees, and we provide care for veterans across 43 counties," the hospital's Assistant Director Andrea Wiggins said after the event. "So we're a big part of the community, and we're proud to serve our veterans here in mid Missouri."
The time capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2072, on the hospital's 100th anniversary.
“We thought a time capsule would be a not only a fun way of celebrating the anniversary but also an informative one for future generations to come,” Public Affairs Officer Jeff Hoelscher said.
Keynote speakers highlighted the dedication of workers and how the facility has developed over the past half-century,
Veteran Mark Miller, who attended the event, has been a patient of the hospital since its opening.
“They've taken really good care of me," Miller said. "I've got a knee surgery like three times, they put in a prosthetic hip for me when I needed one, and I've got special shoes they made for my feet for that plantar fasciitis.”
Truman Veterans' Hospital not only provides medical care for veterans but employs them as well. Over a third of current hospital employees are veterans, according to Medical Director Patricia Hall.
“I was a patient here in 2004 when I got back from Iraq, and I remember thinking the day that I signed up for VA health care, I want to work here,” Strategic Partnership Officer Heather Brown said. "Veterans helping veterans is a huge passion of mine."