Truman Veterans’ Hospital received the Veterans Health Administration’s Best Experience Award for a Level 1 facility during a virtual ceremony last week.
The award is presented each year to the highest performing medical centers in VHA for excellence in patient experience, employee experience and veteran trust, according to a release from the hospital. The VHA's 83 Level 1 facilities provide the highest level of complex care.
"All of us are very proud to be part of Truman VA," said Patricia Hall, Ph.D., fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, medical center director. "Receiving this award is an honor. It also reaffirms that we care for our veterans and provide for staff in a way that is meaningful to them."
"This award is for every one of our employees," she added. "Their dedication to our veterans and to each other is the reason we have been recognized."
In October 2019, the veterans hospital also was ranked No. 1 nationally by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the third consecutive year, as a result of the annual All Employee Survey.
"One of our priorities is to continuously improve the care we provide our veterans," said Michelle Pruitt, the veterans hospital's veterans innovation officer. "We set smart goals with data. However, we also tailor the services we provide by personally connecting with each veteran."