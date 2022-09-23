William Carter with his model car

William Carter with his model car after earning first place in his category at the Veterans’ Creative Arts Competition Friday at Truman Veterans' Hospital in Columbia. Carter has been assembling model cars for most of his life.

 Jane Steinbrecher/Missourian

Correction

This article has been updated to clarify that the Veterans’ Creative Arts Competition is not directly tied to art therapy, although some contestants do utilize art therapy. A previous version also misspelled Natalie Akins’ last name.

Army veteran William Carter has loved assembling model cars since he was 12 years old. 

In the five model car shows he's entered, Carter has never placed lower than third. The fire fighter, who served in Iraq from 2003 to 2005, likes to replicate cars and trucks he admires. He finds a sense of nostalgia in creating.

