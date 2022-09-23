Army veteran William Carter has loved assembling model cars since he was 12 years old.
In the five model car shows he's entered, Carter has never placed lower than third. The fire fighter, who served in Iraq from 2003 to 2005, likes to replicate cars and trucks he admires. He finds a sense of nostalgia in creating.
Carter, of Louisiana, Missouri, received first place in his category for his model car, titled "Salvage Queen" at the annual Veterans' Creative Arts Competition, hosted Friday by Truman Veterans' Hospital.
Fifteen artists competed in the contest. Artwork was judged and awarded first, second or third place in a variety of artistic categories. The winning pieces will be sent to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in St. Louis this April.
Veterans can channel their creativity through a variety of mediums, including painting, singing, dancing and sculpting.
Some veterans are also gaining interest in art therapy, which aims to channel post-traumatic stress and anxiety into a creative outlet. It has been associated with reducing anxiety, resolving traumatic memories and reactivating self-esteem and positive emotions, according to the American Art Therapy Association website.
Natalie Akins, who helped coordinate the competition, is the hospital's first creative arts therapist.
"Art is a process. Art is a way to creatively express and communicate your story," Akins said. "The art connects to their (veterans') mental health and physical health."
Sarah Froese, a licensed clinical social worker employed by the hospital, believes that implementing art therapy is beneficial to anyone.
"The VA has really taken a big move on whole health and looking at all areas of our lives to fulfill," Froese said. "To have something to do to really express your journey ... it's really important for healing. It's not about art, it's about creativity."