William Carter with his model car

William Carter with his model car after earning first place at the Veterans’ Creative Arts Competition Friday at Truman Veterans' Hospital in Columbia. The competition took place as a part of an art therapy initiative.

 Jane Steinbrecher/Missourian

Army veteran William Carter has loved assembling model cars since he was 12 years old. 

In the five model car shows he's entered, Carter has never placed lower than third. The fire fighter, who served in Iraq from 2003 to 2005, likes to replicate cars and trucks he admires. He finds a sense of nostalgia in creating.

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism.

