Change is coming to Boone Hospital Center.
As the county-owned hospital’s trustees prepare to make the transition to independent management by the end of the year, the trustees are narrowing down the search for a new CEO and considering an expanded governing board.
The hospital announced last August it would end its relationship with BJC HealthCare once its lease ends in December. BJC Healthcare, based in St. Louis, has managed Boone Hospital Center for more than 30 years. BJC agrees that the state of the health care industry means it‘s time for the two to part ways.
Since then, the board of trustees has held dozens of closed meetings to review options and, more recently, to focus on the change to independent management.
Three people are still in the running to become the hospital’s next CEO, trustees Chairman Jerry Kennett said in an interview Wednesday.
“We haven’t ruled out anyone for certain yet,” Kennett said, but the board is nearing a decision on making an offer.
Throughout the search, Kennett said the board looked for a candidate with experience managing and running a hospital of similar size and who’s ready for the challenge of leading the transition from a large management system to independent management. An announcement could be made within the next few weeks.
In addition to a new CEO, the board is also exploring whether to create a larger governing board that would include six to eight experts in areas such as finance, insurance and health care management, in addition to the five trustees, who are elected by the public. This would create a board of 11 to 13 people who would work together to govern the hospital.
There is no system set in stone yet for how those experts would be chosen, but they would more than likely be picked by the trustees, Kennett said.
The hospital also wants to increase the number of primary care providers it employs as well as its relationships with rural hospitals in mid-Missouri. The hospital is interviewing a physician recruiter to help hire more primary care providers.
“We absolutely need to expand (in that area),” Kennett said.
Hospital representatives also have begun meeting with leaders of other hospitals in central Missouri, including Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia; Samaritan Hospital in Macon; and Pershing Health System in Brookfield. The goal is to create an integrated network of health care facilities. Within the network, Boone Hospital Center would be a referral site for rural hospitals that may not be able to provide specific services for patients.
“The goal is to provide high-quality care at a reduced price,” Kennett said.
The trustees spent months exploring a partnership with MU Health Care but decided after lengthy negotiations that going it alone would be the better option. They also entertained offers from Duke LifePoint and Kansas City-based Saint Luke’s Hospital.
While the proposed changes may seem like a lot, Kennett said he and the board are confident Boone Hospital Center and its employees will be up for the challenge.
“The trustees are extremely optimistic about the future of Boone Hospital,” he said.
Boone is a 329-bed regional hospital that serves a 25-county area. It opened in 1921, four years after the Missouri General Assembly approved legislation allowing counties to issue bonds to build hospitals. Its original building on East Broadway remains part of the hospital campus today.
The hospital will celebrate its centennial next year.