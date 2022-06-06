TRYPS Children's Theater founder Jill Womack is set to retire at the end of June with plans for longtime TRYPS staff member Corey Dunne to succeed her position as executive artistic director, according to a news release from TRYPS on Monday.
TRYPS is a not-for-profit children's theatre that has operated for over 20 years and relocated to Columba Mall last year.
“The heart of the company’s mission is to be a safe, artistic home where children learn to develop both character and creativity," Womack said in the release. "Corey has had my vote to carry the torch forward for several years. I could not be more thrilled with the Board’s choice in making that dream come true."
Dunne began working for the children's theatre in 2006, according to the release. She served as education director, production manager and executive producing director over the course of 10 years.
“Jill built something truly magical at TRYPS, and I am honored to be charged with continuing that legacy,” Dunne said in the release.
Dunne will assume the position on July 1 and will direct "NEWSIES" and oversee summer programming.