Columbia residents gathered at TRYPS Children's Theater on Sunday for the annual kickoff party for the Columbia Walk to End Alzheimer's that is set to take place at Faurot Field, Saturday, Oct. 8.

Volunteers arrived dressed in purple, the official color for the Alzheimer's movement, and were eager to provide their support and early donations to the cause. 

  • My name is Camryn Kesselring and I'm a K-12 reporter from St. Louis Missouri.

