Columbia residents gathered at TRYPS Children's Theater on Sunday for the annual kickoff party for the Columbia Walk to End Alzheimer's that is set to take place at Faurot Field, Saturday, Oct. 8.
Volunteers arrived dressed in purple, the official color for the Alzheimer's movement, and were eager to provide their support and early donations to the cause.
The purpose of the walk is to further raise awareness and provide support for people who have experienced, or are experiencing, Alzheimer's.
All donations from the walk, which will occur in over 600 communities nationwide this fall, will go straight to the Alzheimer's Association.
Chris Cottle, manager for the Columbia Walk to End Alzheimer's, explained what volunteers can expect on the big day.
"We'll have kids activities, fire trucks, stuff like that," Cottle said. Food such as hot dogs, hamburgers, soda, chips and water will also be provided in parking lot J.
"Then we'll have an opening ceremony, and then walk down to the field, walk around and come back and hang out," he said. "It's a pretty wonderful celebration."
Cottle has been a staff member of the Alzheimer's Association since 2019 and has been involved with the Columbia walk ever since his father was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2012.
His mother, Amelia Cottle, has also been volunteering at the walk since 2012. She is an educator and advocate for the Alzheimer's community, and facilitates support groups for those whose lives have been affected by Alzheimer's.
"We need to be able to reach them and help them understand they're OK, that the stigma does not need to exist and education is everything," she said, also emphasizing the importance of community and how that translates to the walk.
"When you see the people that get together at the walk — people who are caregivers, people with dementia disease, someone who's lost someone — we all are a community," she said. "What we have to do is educate the community that we live in."
Erica Pefferman, chair of the committee for the Walk to End Alzheimer's, explained that the goal is to raise $150,000 overall for the Alzheimer's Association.
"All the money that is raised goes to directly providing research and services," Pefferman said.
"It really is an amazing event that lets our friends and neighbors who are suffering with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia know that we stand with them, and we are raising money towards a cure," Chris Cottle said.