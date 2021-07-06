After seven years at Stephens College, TRYPS Children’s Theater will return next month to a newly renovated space in the Columbia Mall.
Dedicated to teaching the magic of the performing arts, the not-for-profit TRYPS (Theatre Reaching Young People & Schools) has become an immersive youth theater company in Columbia. It offers classes, after-school programs, summer camps and full productions.
TRYPS had joined the Stephens College School of Performing Arts in 2014 as the TRYPS Institute at Stephens College. Through the partnership, Stephens students gained experience in children’s theater through coursework and participation in TRYPS camps and programs.
Last year, realizing that TRYPS’ lease was coming to an end at Stephens, Executive Artistic Director Jill Womack began to look for a new location.
The organization needed at least 6,000 square feet for offices and classrooms, plus another 3,000 square feet for sets, costumes, props and tech equipment. Womack said she didn’t expect to find it in a former home for TRYPS.
“We realized that there was a possibility that our old space might be available, and we actually picked up another 1,000 square feet because of the way it had been reconfigured after we left,” she said.
When the old space at the Columbia Mall became available, Womack quickly jumped at the chance to return. The theater company will be positioned next to Target and opposite Panera Bread.
During the pandemic, classes were held over Zoom, but TRYPS intends to resume in-person classes in September for the first time in over a year.
Classes to be offered this fall include:
- Creative drama classes for ages 4-5.
- Mini-play revues for students in kindergarten to seventh grade.
- Teen improvisational classes for seventh-12th graders.
- Teen tap classes to help students prep for the summer 2022 production of “Newsies,” a musical based on the New York City newsboy strike of 1899.
Womack said TRYPS will be gearing up to present its next show, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.,” in November.
“Fingers crossed,” she said. “TRYPS rents the marvelous 500-seat theater at Columbia College for our main-stage productions.”
Since TRYPS founding in 2000, almost 10,000 children have enrolled in its classes and summer camps, Womack said. The company has presented more than 100 musicals and other productions with actors from elementary school through high school. The shows often use elaborate costumes and stage sets, typically provided by volunteers, donors and sponsors.
The first show in March 2000 was “Free to Be You & Me,” followed by “Bunnicula!” In spring 2001, TRYPS presented “Little House on the Prairie” and the following October, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Since then, there have been dozens of ambitious performances, among them “Rapunzel,” “Annie Jr.” “The Little Mermaid,” “Frozen Jr.,” “Tom Sawyer,” “The Selfish Giant,” “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Cinderella,” “Schoolhouse Rock Jr.,” “Footloose,” and “Mulan.”
In 2019, the season included “Matilda” and TRYPS’ production No. 100, “How I Became a Pirate.”
Former TRYPS parent Catey Terry remembers her daughter Ellen’s time at the original location in the mall.
“Safety and good parking,” she said were some of the features she appreciated about the location, noting the she always felt safe dropping her daughter off for classes.
In 2020, pandemic lockdowns forced TRYPS players to stage a number of Zoom plays that were later posted to YouTube for family and friends to view, including “A Recipe for Murder” and “The House at the End of the Street.”
“It made the kids a lot less careful about submitting audition material,” Womack said. “I think that it’s made them really bold about making bigger choices, because they’ve been able to see what they looked like in your direction.”
With in-person classes resuming, Womack said TRYPS will continue to take safety precautions to protect both the students and staff.
“We’ll be at about 50% capacity, but we still want to create small groups, and we’ll still want to mask up inside. We’ve also invested in a lot of air purifiers to add that extra level of protection.” Womack said.
The new location will be open for TRYPS’s education programs. For safety reasons, only students and staff will be allowed in the space until further notice.
A COVID-19 vaccination has not yet been approved in children under age 12, so precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all members of the TRYPS team, she said.
For more information, go to the TRYPS website, http://www.trypskids.com