The Transportation Security Administration will hold several recruiting events in the coming months to prepare for the opening of Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal.
The terminal, which is anticipated to open in late summer, will include a TSA checkpoint. The events are open to the public and TSA is seeking transportation security officers, according to a news release. The first one takes place Thursday.
TSOs operate as security guards for the airport and are responsible for screening luggage for dangerous objects, conducting searches when necessary and assisting travelers with various inquiries, among other duties.
To be eligible, candidates must pass necessary tests and screenings, be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen or have national status, be able to travel for training, be willing to work odd hours and overtime and have a high school diploma or equivalent, according to the TSA’s website.
Hiring event attendees will be provided with one-on-one application assistance if needed. The application and hiring processes consist of:
- completing the online application,
- taking a computer-based test and airport assessment,
- passing a background check and federal drug screening,
- and completing a medical evaluation.
The entire process takes roughly 90 days, after which approved candidates are entered into a pool where they might be selected for a position up to a year after their application completion date.
The positions are part-time and start at $16.90 per hour but can increase up to $24.15 per hour. TSA is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Missouri Job Center, 101 Park De Ville Drive, on the following dates:
- Thursday, March 10
- Thursday, April 14
- Thursday, May 12
- Thursday, June 9
Those interested in the event can RSVP on the TSA website. Face masks and two forms of ID are required.