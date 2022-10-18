Columbia tied a record low temperature on Tuesday morning.
The morning temperature dropped to 25 degrees, matching a record low set in 1952, said Alex Elmore, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Freeze warnings were issued across the state Monday night.
This week's cold weather is a result of a strong dip in the jet stream across the central and eastern regions of the U.S., Elmore said. This ushers in cooler air from the north.
"When we get into the fall and the winter, and even the early spring, that jet stream pattern is associated oftentimes with cooler weather or colder weather," Elmore said. "So that’s kind of what we’ve got going on right now."
Elmore said he could not give a sure answer about why this drop in temperature appears to be happening earlier than normal, but there can be natural variability.
"Usually, we do see these cool or cold snaps in October that kind of mark the end of the growing season," Elmore said. "So while this is a little bit more extreme than what we normally see, it’s not too off course for what happens in October for this area."
Warm weather will return this weekend as the jet stream moves to the east, Elmore said. These winds in the atmosphere will bring warm air from west and southwest toward Missouri.