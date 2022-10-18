Columbia tied a record low temperature on Tuesday morning.

The morning temperature dropped to 25 degrees, matching a record low set in 1952, said Alex Elmore, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Freeze warnings were issued across the state Monday night.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at samanthadietel@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you