This story has been updated to include the number of dorms affected by the power outage.

Parts of campus lost power for nearly an hour this morning after a turkey vulture's wing hit the connector that links MU to the city power grid. The vulture died in the incident.

MU spokesperson Liz McCune said 27 buildings and four parking structures were affected by the outage. She said Jesse Hall, Ellis Library and the Student Center were among the buildings affected. Five dorms also lost power.

McCune said the outage began at 6:37 a.m. and that all buildings had power restored by 7:45 a.m.

Until the connector is fixed, which should happen by the end of the week, campus will draw all of its electricity from the MU Power Plant. McCune said MU typically uses the city grid "when it makes economic sense to do so."

