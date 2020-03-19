It seems everyone has some more time to themselves in light of recent events, and what better way to stay entertained than catching up on some the best shows available on streaming services?
Here are the 10 shows you need to catch up on while social distancing:
1. "Love Is Blind" on Netflix
Love and social distancing? This show seems to have risen in popularity at the perfect time. The series follows men and women as they date each other from inside pods, where they are separated by a wall and can only talk to each other. This show is fun and heart-warming, and we could learn a thing or two from it .
2. "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus
Looking for a little more action while you're stuck inside? Check out this "Star Wars" spinoff on Disney Plus. It's a must watch before you re-enter society. Besides, you wouldn't want to miss out on all the cute Baby Yoda moments.
3. "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu
Are you enjoying the feeling of living in a dystopian world and want some more? Watch "The Handmaid's Tale" to see what life will be like after the coronavirus is contained. Just kidding, but this adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel is a great commentary on the role of women in society.
4. "On My Block" on Netflix
Dreaming of being outside? Follow four teens in their misadventures in "On My Block" on Netflix. This funny and romantic drama will keep you laughing through the pain.
5. "The Witcher" on Netflix
Instead of fighting off a virus, fight off monsters with Geralt of Rivia. "The Witcher" follows Geralt on his monster hunts and magical quests. Compared to "Game of Thrones" by many, this series is full of adventure and mystery.
6. "Black Mirror" on Netflix
This series is full of technological and psychological thrillers that provide some pretty accurate social commentary. Some say these episodes will keep you up all night.
7. "Schitt's Creek" on Netflix
Need something to lighten the mood? "Schitt's Creek" will keep you laughing through your isolation. This witty comedy follows a disgraced wealthy family as they are forced to move into a broken down motel in a town they bought as a joke. It has five seasons that will keep you entertained — at least for a few days.
8. "Westworld" on HBO Go
If you feel like you'll go crazy trapped in your room, then travel to Westworld — a futuristic theme park run by artificial intelligence. What could go wrong? Inspired by Michael Crichton's 1973 film, the series has a fantastic cast, including Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris and Evan Rachel Wood.
9. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on Hulu
Feeling lonely? Join "The Gang" in their hilariously inappropriate adventures. This raunchy comedy will keep you laughing for days — with its 14 seasons of hilarious content. It just might help you forget that you're trapped in your room ... maybe.
10. "This Is Us" on Hulu
Not crying enough already? This show will change that. "This Is Us" will have you using up all the tissues in the house — and not because you're sneezing. This heart-wrenching show will keep you entertained until the world goes back to normal.