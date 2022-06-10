The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the affordable housing project known as Kinney Point, located on the northeast corner of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road.
The project will feature six buildings with four units each.
Kinney Point is located two blocks from public transit, and the property will have 40 parking spaces for its residents. Overflow parking will be available at Oak Towers, and parking is permitted on the north side of Sexton Road, according to Tim Crockett of Crockett Engineering.
Saving trees on the property was a point of concern from the neighborhood, so the choice was made to reduce the number of parking spaces on the property.
Final approval for the project to move forward must come from City Council.
Randy Cole, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority, told the commission that he envisions closing on the financing by the end of the year and beginning construction in the spring of 2023.