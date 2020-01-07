Beavers have chewed their way through trees at Twin Lakes Recreation Area — including some planted as memorials for loved ones.
Families have paid $250 each for these trees to memorialize family members or friends and work colleagues who have died.
The affected trees lie along the southeast corner of the lake inside the recreation area. The stumps can be found just outside of a gate to a fenced-in dog area and continue further inside.
Dave Dittmer, forester for the city Parks and Recreation Department, said that department crew members first reported the damage to the trees in December.
The trees will be replanted during the spring digging season, Dittmer said.
There will be some type of protective fencing placed around the bases of the new trees to prevent further damage from beavers, Dittmer said.
Fencing was placed around some surviving trees after stumps were first discovered at Twin Lakes, he said. Those trees are still standing now, despite being in proximity to the ones affected by beavers.
It is unclear if a single beaver is the culprit or if there are multiple involved in the ploy, Dittmer said.
The cost of getting a memorial tree planted is $250, according to the webpage for the memorial/heritage tree and bench program. The cost covers a tree, a plaque set at the base of it and continued maintenance.
Those who pay the Parks and Recreation Department to plant a memorial tree can give their preference for which park the tree will be planted in, but "exact placement is at the discretion of the Parks and Recreation Department," according to the program's webpage.
In a post on Facebook showing the damage to the trees, one user commented that beavers have been doing similar damage to trees around Cedar Lake, which is located just south of Southampton Drive a few blocks west of Providence Road.
That user added that surrounding the bases of trees with wire mesh has helped prevent damage from the beavers.
Discussion in the comments of the same Facebook post contained some users calling for the beavers to be relocated, and others urging that the beavers be left alone.
Dittmer talked to the Conservation Department about relocating the beavers, he said. He was told it's not possible to relocate them at this time because the beavers would starve, as they store and hide their food for the winter season.
Beaver lodging has been seen further down the MKT Trail from the Twin Lakes Recreation Area at the 3M Wetland Trail, Dittmer said. This area is being monitored, he said, but the department isn't concerned about beaver activity there because it's a nature area.
