A spike in flu and COVID-19 cases higher than last year’s numbers is expected this flu season, with health officials citing a lax in pandemic prevention practices.
Laura Morris, MU Health Care family medicine physician and vaccine committee co-chair, said social distancing, masking and frequent hand washing helped prevent both viruses, leading to a lower number of flu cases than in pre-pandemic years.
“While we’re getting back to normal in terms of our behavior — and that’s good from one perspective — it means we’re going to transmit a lot more infections to each other this year, and people don’t have the protection built on what they might in a typical year,” Morris said.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Boone County had 43,163 flu cases between Oct. 3, 2021 and May 21, 2022. For the 2020-2021 flu season, the county had only 1,795 flu cases.
Between October 2019 and spring of 2020, there were 113,395 flu cases in Boone County.
“I think people have maybe forgotten about influenza — it’s been overshadowed by Covid, and it’s a serious infection in and of itself,” Morris said. “Before the pandemic, flu was the infection we saw during the winter months that would make people the sickest. People are hospitalized and tens of thousands of people died every year with the flu prior to Covid coming out, so I think we need to continue to be mindful.”
COVID-19 and the flu share many symptoms, including headaches, sore throat, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and fever. Morris said this can make it difficult for someone to tell which virus they may have.
Getting flu and COVID-19 tests are the way to know for sure, Morris said. She recommends getting tested as soon as possible when experiencing symptoms because the sooner the treatment is started, the greater its efficacy.
Though it’s possible to get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, Morris said the likelihood is low.
Morris said people who are immunocompromised along with infants, children and adults over 65 are at the highest risk for both viruses.
“Even though most of us have dealt with Covid at some point over the last couple of years, there are still a lot of people who are vulnerable, who are immunocompromised and who are still at risk,” Morris said. She said people should continue to be mindful of these at-risk community members, recommending vaccinations, testing and staying home when illness is suspected.
Less than 50% of the population typically get a flu shot, Morris said. She said the best way to stay healthy is to get a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
Other ways to prevent catching and spreading either virus include staying home from work and school if experiencing symptoms, getting testing and treatments and wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces, especially for those at high risk.
Morris said the flu never goes away, but the highest season typically starts at the end of October and lasts into the spring, peaking in January, February and March. Morris said Missouri currently has low flu activity, so there’s not a rush to get vaccinated immediately, but she recommends getting a shot by the end of October.
Ryan Sheehan, spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said there will be several opportunities to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines in Columbia at pharmacies, stores and offices listed on their website.
Sheehan said the department will soon release a list of Columbia school-based flu shot clinics for children and information for parents on how to schedule appointments.
Sheehan recommends checking the health department’s social media accounts and website for updates on vaccination opportunities.
MU Health Care will offer both COVID-19 boosters and flu shots at drive-through events every Saturday of October.
“It’s why we have two arms,” Morris said. “One for one shot, one for the other.”