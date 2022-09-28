A spike in flu and COVID-19 cases higher than last year’s numbers is expected this flu season, with health officials citing a lax in pandemic prevention practices.

Laura Morris, MU Health Care family medicine physician and vaccine committee co-chair, said social distancing, masking and frequent hand washing helped prevent both viruses, leading to a lower number of flu cases than in pre-pandemic years.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism, English and music. Reach me at ekdkgf@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you