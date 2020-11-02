Columbia Police responded to the report of the robbery at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. The robbery, which occurred at Midwest Petroleum, triggered an MU alert.
Two men entered the store at 126 S. Providence Rd. and appeared to make a purchase before walking behind the counter and drawing handguns. The suspects demanded money from the register, according to the news release.
The first suspect was a male described as wearing a dark color hoodie with a red “camo” pattern on the bottom of the coat, blue jeans, white shoes and a black beanie. The second suspect was a male described as wearing a dark color hoodie, dark blue or black ball cap and black shoes with a red and white pattern, according to the news release.
Both suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed in an unknown direction.
According to the news release, Columbia Police conducted a K-9 search that led them to the area of Allen and Bryant streets. Despite this, the suspects were not located.
The MU alert was sent at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday evening because of the incident’s proximity to MU campus.
As of Monday morning, there were no reported injuries, according to the news release.
This case is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.