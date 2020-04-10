Two suspects were arrested Friday morning in connection with an armed robbery in the 800 block of Rollins Road.
Polly Diane Rymph Southwick, 17, and Devon Harmon, 17, were both arrested on suspicion of robbery in the first degree after police responded to a reported armed robbery at a residence around 12:50 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the city.
The investigation revealed that one person brandished a handgun, later using it to assault the victim, according to the release. The victim said three people "demanded the clothing he was wearing and his valuables," according to the release.
Officers located two of the suspects at the residence on Rollins Road. They also found clothing the victim was wearing at the time of the robbery.
Both Southwick and Harmon were in Boone County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.