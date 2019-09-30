Two teenagers are facing charges after being arrested in connection with gunfire on Silver Mill Road in north Columbia Sunday night.
Daniel Ayers, 17, and Le'Andre Mitchell, 18, both of Columbia, were arrested after police investigated a report of shots fired. Ayers was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, while Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen handgun.
Police spokesman Jeff Pitts said in a news release that investigators don't believe the incident was random. The evidence they gathered included witness statements, shell casings and video surveillance.
Neither injuries nor property damage were reported or discovered.