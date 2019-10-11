Police arrested two Columbia men Thursday after receiving reports of gun shots on Dove Drive in northern Columbia.
Cameron Kelly Wright, 22, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. The suspects used two pistols, said Columbia Police spokesperson Geoff Pitts. Wright was sent to the Boone County Jail and released on bond.
Demetre M. Alston, 23, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Alston received citations and was released.
The shots heard call came in around 3 a.m. Police found damage to one residence and two vehicles and located several shell casings at the scene, but no injuries were reported.
The Columbia Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to please contact them at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.