Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in Iola, Kansas, in connection to Friday's death of Moises Hernandez-Sanchez in Ashland.

In cooperation with the Iola Police Department, Ashland police officers located Robin Morales-Sanchez, who police say stabbed Hernandez-Sanchez on July 30. Hernandez-Sanchez later died at University Hospital.

Morales-Sanchez was arrested for murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a news release from the Ashland Police Department.

Officers also arrested Sarah Beth Malki, who they say was harboring Morales-Sanchez and attempting to help him leave the country, according to the news release.

Malki was arrested for hindering the prosecution of a felony.

Both suspects are in custody in Kansas and will be transferred to Missouri. No bond is allowed for either suspect, police said.

