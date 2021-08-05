Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in Iola, Kansas, in connection to Friday's death of Moises Hernandez-Sanchez in Ashland.
In cooperation with the Iola Police Department, Ashland police officers located Robin Morales-Sanchez, who police say stabbed Hernandez-Sanchez on July 30. Hernandez-Sanchez later died at University Hospital.
Morales-Sanchez was arrested for murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a news release from the Ashland Police Department.
Officers also arrested Sarah Beth Malki, who they say was harboring Morales-Sanchez and attempting to help him leave the country, according to the news release.
Malki was arrested for hindering the prosecution of a felony.
Both suspects are in custody in Kansas and will be transferred to Missouri. No bond is allowed for either suspect, police said.