Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested Jamie L. Chick, 36, and Blake A. Williford, 30, Saturday night on suspicion of two charges: abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Sheriff's Department's 07:00 Report.
Williford was arrested at 10:15 p.m. and Chick was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Both were later released on bond. Their bonds were set to $1,500 for each charge.
Chick has had a number of prior charges including several drug-related charges, theft and 2nd degree domestic assault. He has also been incarcerated several times. In total, he has been charged with 13 misdemeanors and 12 felonies, according to Missouri's online court records.