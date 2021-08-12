Two suspects were booked Wednesday at Boone County Jail in connection with a homicide and an assault during an incident in Ashland.
An arrest warrant was issued for Robin Morales-Sanchez after the incident, which occurred July 30. He was found in Iola, Kansas, and extradited to Boone County to await trial.
Morales-Sanchez is being arraigned Thursday on a second-degree murder charge. He is also being charged with assault in the first degree and two counts of armed criminal action.
The second suspect, Sarah Beth Malki, was arrested in Iola. Officers with the Iola Police Department said she was harboring Morales-Sanchez and trying to help him leave the country.
She has been charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony and is also being arraigned Thursday.
One victim, Moises Hernandez-Sanchez, 47, was found stabbed to death in an apartment he shared with Morales-Sanchez on Liberty Lane in Ashland.
Earlier, another victim was assaulted at a nearby location. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.